IBM Pipeline Automation for Z

Accelerate enterprise delivery with scalable, automated pipelines that drive speed, consistency and quality

IBM Bob wearing blue hard hat and code symbol on chest, surrounded by abstract UI panels and charts in blue tones

Overview

Modernize IBM Z delivery with AI-powered pipeline automation

IBM Pipeline Automation for Z streamlines the software development lifecycle with AI-driven workflows that accelerate how mainframe applications are built, validated, and delivered. By embedding automation and analytics across every stage and unifying DevOps capabilities into a pipeline-driven model, it enables faster, high-quality, and reliable delivery at scale.
Enables Advanced Pipeline Capabilities for IBM Bob Premium Package for Z

 Powers the intelligent build system and unlocks key automation features, making the pipeline effective and scalable.
Accelerate productivity across the lifecycle

Improve developer efficiency by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows.
Deliver faster, high-quality outcomes

Reduce cycle time and rework with intelligent, end-to-end pipeline automation.
Optimize cost and efficiency

Minimize waste and improve resource utilization through smarter orchestration and early issue detection.

Features

Accelerate speed, quality and control

IBM Dependency Based Build
Accelerate build efficiency with intelligent orchestration that analyzes code changes and dependencies to trigger only what’s needed. This reduces build times, minimizes resource usage, and ensures faster feedback for development teams.

Learn about IBM Dependency Based Build
IBM Dependency-Based Build line illustration

IBM ZCodeScan on Command Line Interface (CLI)

Embed automated code quality, standards enforcement, and static analysis directly into the pipeline. Identify vulnerabilities, enforce best practices, and address issues early—improving code reliability and reducing downstream risk.

Learn about IBM ZCodeScan on Command Line Interface (CLI)
IBM Bob

IBM Wazi Deploy
Standardize and streamline packaging and deployment with automated, policy-driven processes. Ensure consistent, auditable releases across environments while maintaining control, governance, and deployment confidence.

Learn about IBM Wazi Deploy
Traditional security checks slow releases. Shifting security left in the IDE and early builds cuts dwell time, removes rework, and speeds delivery.

Use cases

Complete pipeline optimization & control

End-to-End CI/CD Automation for z/OS

Automates the entire application lifecycle—from code changes to deployment—using structured pipelines, reducing manual effort and enabling faster, consistent releases
Intelligent, Impact-Aware Build Optimization

Builds only the components affected by code changes using dependency analysis, improving efficiency and significantly reducing build times
Continuous Code Quality & Compliance Enforcement

Integrates automated code scanning and standards checks into the pipeline to ensure high-quality, compliant code at every stage of development
Standardized and Controlled Deployment

Provides repeatable and governed processes for packaging and deploying applications, ensuring consistency and minimizing deployment risks

Resources

Discover expert resources

IBM Bob Premium Package for Z IBM Dependency Based Build IBM ZCodeScan on Command Line Interface (CLI) IBM Wazi Deploy
Take the next steps

Discover how to streamline your pipelines, reduce cycle time, and deliver high‑quality applications on IBM Z with confidence.