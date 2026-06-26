Accelerate enterprise delivery with scalable, automated pipelines that drive speed, consistency and quality
Modernize IBM Z delivery with AI-powered pipeline automation
IBM Pipeline Automation for Z streamlines the software development lifecycle with AI-driven workflows that accelerate how mainframe applications are built, validated, and delivered. By embedding automation and analytics across every stage and unifying DevOps capabilities into a pipeline-driven model, it enables faster, high-quality, and reliable delivery at scale.
Powers the intelligent build system and unlocks key automation features, making the pipeline effective and scalable.
Improve developer efficiency by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows.
Reduce cycle time and rework with intelligent, end-to-end pipeline automation.
Minimize waste and improve resource utilization through smarter orchestration and early issue detection.
Accelerate speed, quality and control
IBM Dependency Based Build
Accelerate build efficiency with intelligent orchestration that analyzes code changes and dependencies to trigger only what’s needed. This reduces build times, minimizes resource usage, and ensures faster feedback for development teams.
IBM ZCodeScan on Command Line Interface (CLI)
Embed automated code quality, standards enforcement, and static analysis directly into the pipeline. Identify vulnerabilities, enforce best practices, and address issues early—improving code reliability and reducing downstream risk.
IBM Wazi Deploy
Standardize and streamline packaging and deployment with automated, policy-driven processes. Ensure consistent, auditable releases across environments while maintaining control, governance, and deployment confidence.
Complete pipeline optimization & control
Automates the entire application lifecycle—from code changes to deployment—using structured pipelines, reducing manual effort and enabling faster, consistent releases
Builds only the components affected by code changes using dependency analysis, improving efficiency and significantly reducing build times
Integrates automated code scanning and standards checks into the pipeline to ensure high-quality, compliant code at every stage of development
Provides repeatable and governed processes for packaging and deploying applications, ensuring consistency and minimizing deployment risks
Discover expert resources