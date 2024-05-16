From IBM’s point of view, establishing a business relationship with a partner includes three considerations.

1) The onboarding activities necessary to set up a new partner or new document with an existing partner

2) A “continuous-touch” approach to managing the relationship

3) Offering line-of-business and partner staff the self-service necessary to end reliance on IT

To better understand IBM’s approach to alleviating your onboarding pain, PEM features, and PEM architecture, read this technical overview of IBM Sterling Partner Engagement.