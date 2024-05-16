Home Business automation Sterling Sterling Partner Engagement Manager IBM Sterling Partner Engagement Manager

Efficient, automated onboarding and management of partners, suppliers and customers

Faster, automated partner onboarding

 

IBM Sterling® Partner Engagement Manager (PEM) reduces the time and resources required to onboard new partners while managing and maintaining existing partners. By automating the onboarding process, Partner Engagement Manager limits costly manual errors and increases efficiency as partners can maintain their own records.

  • Automated partner onboarding
  • Partner self-service capability
  • Enhanced visibility of onboarding process
  • Single repository of partner data
It’s all about managing relationships

 

From IBM’s point of view, establishing a business relationship with a partner includes three considerations. 

1) The onboarding activities necessary to set up a new partner or new document with an existing partner
2) A “continuous-touch” approach to managing the relationship
3) Offering line-of-business and partner staff the self-service necessary to end reliance on IT

To better understand IBM’s approach to alleviating your onboarding pain, PEM features, and PEM architecture, read this technical overview of IBM Sterling Partner Engagement.

Why choose IBM Sterling Partner Engagement Manager
Optimize partner onboarding process

Centrally manage contact and certificate data to eliminate manual, repetitive tasks while progress dashboards monitor activity, performance and SLA compliance.

 Accelerate time to revenue

Reduce onboarding time across applications, help manage partner relationships across your organization and encourage collaboration with partner communities with an extensible self-service platform.

 Containerized deployment options

Choose from on-premise or cloud provider deployment options on Red Hat® OpenShift® Certified Containers based on your IT strategy and data security requirements.
Reduce partner onboarding time

See how many weeks of time you can save through automated onboarding with IBM PEM.

Key features
  • Offers centralized and streamlined partner on-boarding process that reduces time and resources required.
  • Provides self-service portal where both business users and partners can self-onboard and self-administer their profile without IT involvement.
  • Enhances overall performance while limiting errors and risks by implementing a secure means of managing partner data.
  • Helps your users, applications and back-end systems seamlessly interact with IBM Sterling Partner Engagement Manager using self-service features and cloud-standard APIs.
Expert resources to help you succeed
Product documentation

Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.

Explore Blog

Gain insights on building an intelligent, self-correcting supply chain.

Explore Community

Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product.

Explore