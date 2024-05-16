Efficient, automated onboarding and management of partners, suppliers and customers
IBM Sterling® Partner Engagement Manager (PEM) reduces the time and resources required to onboard new partners while managing and maintaining existing partners. By automating the onboarding process, Partner Engagement Manager limits costly manual errors and increases efficiency as partners can maintain their own records.
From IBM’s point of view, establishing a business relationship with a partner includes three considerations.
1) The onboarding activities necessary to set up a new partner or new document with an existing partner
2) A “continuous-touch” approach to managing the relationship
3) Offering line-of-business and partner staff the self-service necessary to end reliance on IT
To better understand IBM’s approach to alleviating your onboarding pain, PEM features, and PEM architecture, read this technical overview of IBM Sterling Partner Engagement.
Centrally manage contact and certificate data to eliminate manual, repetitive tasks while progress dashboards monitor activity, performance and SLA compliance.
Reduce onboarding time across applications, help manage partner relationships across your organization and encourage collaboration with partner communities with an extensible self-service platform.
Choose from on-premise or cloud provider deployment options on Red Hat® OpenShift® Certified Containers based on your IT strategy and data security requirements.
See how many weeks of time you can save through automated onboarding with IBM PEM.