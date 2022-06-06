hagebau Home improvement retailer hagebau drives higher customer satisfaction with an integrated order management system.

abof As a new player looking to shake up India’s e-commerce market, abof created a shopping experience that wows customers and makes it easier for them to find clothes that fit them perfectly.

Follett Corporation Follet Corporation, a provider of educational services and products, used IBM Sterling to unify 1,200 independent online stores.

Eileen Fisher Fashion retail brand Eileen Fisher delivered consistent, high-quality customer experiences with omnichannel order management.

Fossil Fashion designer and manufacturer Fossil Group empowers customers to engage on any touchpoint with an omnichannel fulfillment hub.

Sally Beauty Holdings Sally Beauty Holdings implemented ship-from-store capabilities in just 3 weeks to respond to growing DIY demand.

Pandora Jewelry Jewelry manufacturer and retailer Pandora accelerated the rollout of new omnichannel fulfillment and real-time inventory management capabilities.