Learn how IBM Sterling Order Management supports omnichannel order management
Illustration of Sterling Order Management dashboard
Introduction to IBM Sterling® Order Management IBM Sterling Order Management and Inventory Visibility

Cut through complexity with fast, flexible and responsive supply chain platforms for B2B and B2C commerce.

 IBM Sterling Order Management

Get a quick understanding of the available applications and why you should choose IBM as a vendor.

 Deliver on more customer promises

Discover how to manage through complexity and preserve business continuity while leaning in to cost optimization.

IBM Sterling® Store Engagement

Learn how to employ the IBM Sterling Store Engagement capabilities.

IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising Premium launch announcement

IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising Premium empowers retailers to address fulfillment costs even within complex environments, all through a modern, adaptable platform.

Analyst reports The 2023 Order Management Market

Explore the key trends and drivers that make IBM Sterling Order Management the leader in the order management market.

Case studies

hagebau

Home improvement retailer hagebau drives higher customer satisfaction with an integrated order management system.

 abof

As a new player looking to shake up India’s e-commerce market, abof created a shopping experience that wows customers and makes it easier for them to find clothes that fit them perfectly.

 Follett Corporation

Follet Corporation, a provider of educational services and products, used IBM Sterling to unify 1,200 independent online stores.

 Eileen Fisher

Fashion retail brand Eileen Fisher delivered consistent, high-quality customer experiences with omnichannel order management.

 Fossil

Fashion designer and manufacturer Fossil Group empowers customers to engage on any touchpoint with an omnichannel fulfillment hub.

 Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings implemented ship-from-store capabilities in just 3 weeks to respond to growing DIY demand.

 Pandora Jewelry

Jewelry manufacturer and retailer Pandora accelerated the rollout of new omnichannel fulfillment and real-time inventory management capabilities.

 Parker Hannifin Corporation

Manufacturing giant Parker Hannifin Corporation transformed their distribution network with a global order orchestration framework so that customers can have a unified way to browse and buy products.

Certified containers IBM Certified Containers

Modernize and scale your enterprise software solutions across multiple environments with IBM Certified Containers on Red Hat® OpenShift®.

 Certified containers

Watch how IBM Sterling Order Management helps Joe's local grocer provide the optimal fulfillment experience.
Documentation and support IBM Sterling Order Management

Your one-stop shop for IBM Sterling Order Management documentation, APIs, articles, blogs and more.

 IBM Sterling Store Engagement

Your one-stop shop for IBM Sterling® Store Engagement (on premises and SaaS) product documentation, support, training and more.

 IBM Sterling Order Management support

Your go-to web page for support documents, application module help, configuration help and industry solutions.
