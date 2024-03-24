Learn more about using the IBM® Operational Decision Manager (ODM) Decision Center by accessing hands on tutorials where you can learn the fundamentals for creating, authoring, managing and deploying decision services.
Explore our tutorials found in our Decision Center to create, author, manage and deploy decision services.
Access a technical overview of IBM Operational Decision Manager, its capabilities and major product components.
Learn how to set and define rule projects to create comprehensive rulesets in ODM’s Rule Designer.
Explore how to validate your rules against scenarios by testing and simulating rulesets in ODM’s Decision Center Business console.
Learn how to deploy rules in Rule Designer to different rule execution environments.
Read blog posts from IBM experts and join discussions. Sign up for technical workshops featuring products and use cases.
Access a technical overview of IBM Operational Decision Manager on on Certified Kubernetes 8.12.0, its capabilites and major product components.
Modernize your IBM z/OS® applications from the inside out by discovering and externalizing business logic.
Access a technical overview of IBM Operational Decision Manager On Cloud, its capabilities and major product components.