Home Business automation Operational Decision Manager Resources
Browse educational resources, documentation and community content for IBM Operational Decision Manager
Start your free trial
ibm operational decision manager product UI illustration
Getting started

Learn more about using the IBM® Operational Decision Manager (ODM) Decision Center by accessing hands on tutorials where you can learn the fundamentals for creating, authoring, managing and deploying decision services.

 Tutorials

Explore our tutorials found in our Decision Center to create, author, manage and deploy decision services.
Using IBM Operational Decision Manager Understanding ODM capabilities

Access a technical overview of IBM Operational Decision Manager, its capabilities and major product components.

 Developing rulesets in Rule Designer

Learn how to set and define rule projects to create comprehensive rulesets in ODM’s Rule Designer.

 Testing and simulating rulesets

Explore how to validate your rules against scenarios by testing and simulating rulesets in ODM’s Decision Center Business console.

 Deploying decision services

Learn how to deploy rules in Rule Designer to different rule execution environments.

Developer resources IBM Decisions Community

Read blog posts from IBM experts and join discussions. Sign up for technical workshops featuring products and use cases.

 Operational Decision Manager on Certified Kubernetes 8.12.0

Access a technical overview of IBM Operational Decision Manager on on Certified Kubernetes 8.12.0, its capabilites and major product components.

IBM Operational Decision Manager on IBM Z®

Modernize your IBM z/OS® applications from the inside out by discovering and externalizing business logic.

 IBM Operational Decision Manager On Cloud

Access a technical overview of IBM Operational Decision Manager On Cloud, its capabilities and major product components.
Analyst report 2023 Forrester Wave™️

IBM was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023.
Take the next step

Discover, capture, analyze, automate and govern rules-based business decisions in the environment of your choice with IBM Operational Decision Manager contained in the 30-day IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation trial.

 Start your free trial