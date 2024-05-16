Home Z software Z management OMEGAMON XE for Db2 Performance Expert IBM OMEGAMON for Db2 Performance Expert on z/OS
Monitor, analyze and tune the performance of IBM Db2 for z/OS and IBM Db2 applications to help detect problems so they can be isolated and resolved more quickly
Screenshot of person at a laptop working

IBM OMEGAMON® for Db2® Performance Expert on z/OS® is a single tool to monitor, analyze and tune the performance of IBM Db2 for z/OS and IBM Db2 applications. It helps to detect performance problems so they can be isolated and resolved more quickly. 

OMEGAMON for Db2 Performance Expert on z/OS is available as part of IBM Service Management Suite for z/OS.

IBM Service Management Suite for z/OS includes IBM Service Management Unite, a service management dashboard that brings mainframe management information and tasks from disparate sources into a single interface.
What's new

Summary of features and enhancements for OMEGAMON for Db2 Performance Expert
Benefits Quickly identify SQL performance issues

Monitor and analyze application response time through an extended insight feature to quickly identify SQL performance problems throughout layers of complex applications.

 Tailor to your business needs

Use the performance tool for Db2 that's easier to manage and can be tailored to your business needs.

 Easily collect performance data

Collect performance data through a single engine that uses and integrates with the OMEGAMON XE family of tools.
Features
Application response time monitoring and analysis

Use the SQL-level monitoring capabilities of distributed applications to access Db2 for z/OS. Meet customer satisfaction service-level agreements because of fewer response time delays.
Performance tool for Db2

Use batch-reporting capabilities combined with near real-time monitoring and historical tracking functions. Access detailed reports, along with performance data and analysis tools stored in a performance warehouse. 
Single engine for performance data collection

Perform data collection from a single engine that maintains familiar Db2 interfaces, including the enhanced 3270 interface. The same installation and configuration tool is used for all IBM Tivoli OMEGAMON XE products. 
Enhanced 3270 user interface Version 5.4 functions

Implement the Enhanced 3270 user interface that provides complete SQL text, key thread displays, along with OMEGAMON family history and seamless integration of monitoring data from related IBM performance monitoring and analysis.
Simplified deployment process

Deploy and manage your OMEGAMON deployment faster through a reduction in required address spaces, configuration steps and parameters—coupled with automatic discovery of system properties during the deployment process.
Seamless and powerful integration

Simplify monitoring and management with a single-view of the mainframe and subsystems as part of OMEGAMON monitoring family. Extensive integration with IBM Tivoli OMEGAMON XE for Db2 Performance Expert on z/OS, Tivoli Enterprise Portal and the OMEGAMON suites, Netcool Operations Insight and System Automation for z/OS.
Technical details

Ensure that you meet the following requirements and prerequisites for IBM OMEGAMON for Db2 Performance Expert on z/OS.

Hardware requirements: You can deploy the product on any IBM Z system that is capable of running z/OS, version 2 release 3, or later.

 Explore other requirements
Related integrations OMEGAMON for Db2 Performance Expert offers numerous integrations with other tools. Explore the integrations on IBM Documentation Resource usage

IBM Db2 SQL Performance Analyzer provides information about resource usage and costs associated with SQL queries without you having to run them in Db2. Such analysis helps you tune your queries to achieve maximum performance and cost optimization.

 IBM Db2 SQL Performance Analyzer Db2 subsystems transparency

The integration of OMEGAMON for Db2 Performance Expert with IBM Db2 Query Monitor for z/OS (Db2 Query Monitor) provides you with access to more detailed information about your Db2 subsystems.

 IBM Db2 Query Monitor for z/OS Linking with OMEGAMON

Dynamic Workspace Linking provides linkage with other OMEGAMONs via TEP and E3270.

 Dynamic Workspace Linking
Related products IBM Z Service Management Suite

A comprehensive management suite to monitor, collaborate, automate, manage network and workloads in the z/OS environment.

 IBM Db2 for z/OS

Agile, efficient, and rich in security enterprise data serving for the world’s most demanding hybrid cloud and transactional and analytics applications.

 IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS

Use high-speed analysis of your enterprise data for real-time insight under the control and security of IBM Z systems.

 See more products in the OMEGAMON family
Next steps

Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z and LinuxONE representative.
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks® Support and services Global financing Flexible pricing Education and training Community Developer community Partners Resources