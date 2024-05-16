IBM OMEGAMON® for Db2® Performance Expert on z/OS® is a single tool to monitor, analyze and tune the performance of IBM Db2 for z/OS and IBM Db2 applications. It helps to detect performance problems so they can be isolated and resolved more quickly.
OMEGAMON for Db2 Performance Expert on z/OS is available as part of IBM Service Management Suite for z/OS.
IBM Service Management Suite for z/OS includes IBM Service Management Unite, a service management dashboard that brings mainframe management information and tasks from disparate sources into a single interface.
Summary of features and enhancements for OMEGAMON for Db2 Performance Expert
Monitor and analyze application response time through an extended insight feature to quickly identify SQL performance problems throughout layers of complex applications.
Use the performance tool for Db2 that's easier to manage and can be tailored to your business needs.
Collect performance data through a single engine that uses and integrates with the OMEGAMON XE family of tools.
Use the SQL-level monitoring capabilities of distributed applications to access Db2 for z/OS. Meet customer satisfaction service-level agreements because of fewer response time delays.
Use batch-reporting capabilities combined with near real-time monitoring and historical tracking functions. Access detailed reports, along with performance data and analysis tools stored in a performance warehouse.
Perform data collection from a single engine that maintains familiar Db2 interfaces, including the enhanced 3270 interface. The same installation and configuration tool is used for all IBM Tivoli OMEGAMON XE products.
Implement the Enhanced 3270 user interface that provides complete SQL text, key thread displays, along with OMEGAMON family history and seamless integration of monitoring data from related IBM performance monitoring and analysis.
Deploy and manage your OMEGAMON deployment faster through a reduction in required address spaces, configuration steps and parameters—coupled with automatic discovery of system properties during the deployment process.
Simplify monitoring and management with a single-view of the mainframe and subsystems as part of OMEGAMON monitoring family. Extensive integration with IBM Tivoli OMEGAMON XE for Db2 Performance Expert on z/OS, Tivoli Enterprise Portal and the OMEGAMON suites, Netcool Operations Insight and System Automation for z/OS.
Ensure that you meet the following requirements and prerequisites for IBM OMEGAMON for Db2 Performance Expert on z/OS.
Hardware requirements: You can deploy the product on any IBM Z system that is capable of running z/OS, version 2 release 3, or later.
IBM Db2 SQL Performance Analyzer provides information about resource usage and costs associated with SQL queries without you having to run them in Db2. Such analysis helps you tune your queries to achieve maximum performance and cost optimization.
The integration of OMEGAMON for Db2 Performance Expert with IBM Db2 Query Monitor for z/OS (Db2 Query Monitor) provides you with access to more detailed information about your Db2 subsystems.
Dynamic Workspace Linking provides linkage with other OMEGAMONs via TEP and E3270.
A comprehensive management suite to monitor, collaborate, automate, manage network and workloads in the z/OS environment.
Agile, efficient, and rich in security enterprise data serving for the world’s most demanding hybrid cloud and transactional and analytics applications.
Use high-speed analysis of your enterprise data for real-time insight under the control and security of IBM Z systems.