Everyone who visits your website or uses your online application expects that it will be secure by default. Unfortunately, delivering that security through HTTPS connection can be an operational headache—especially if your team is often asked to set up URL redirects.

When you’re using spreadsheets or home-grown solutions to cross-reference DNS configurations and security certificates, your ability to produce agile web content can slow down the version of your site to a crawl. Wouldn’t you rather manage all the elements of HTTPS redirects in one place?

IBM® NS1 Connect® brings together everything you need for various types of redirects into our powerful DNS management platform so you can focus on parameters that really matter: delivering amazing, secure use cases and experiences.