Keep users reliably connected with a network designed to provide capacity and speed at a global scale.
IBM® NS1 Connect® is powered by a global anycast DNS network with 26 point of presence (PoP) locations on 6 continents—providing fast connections for users across the world.
In addition to using transit from the best Tier 1 providers in each region, NS1 Connect uses dozens of smaller NSPs and major peering exchanges to find the best available DNS connection. On top of this global anycast network, NS1 Connect also operates a separate unicast network specifically to handle traffic in China’s mainland. The network uses traditional colocation, established hosting providers, eyeball networks and major recursive DNS providers.
NS1 Connect seamlessly handles trillions of DNS queries each month. Meet business changes with a DNS network that scales up or down as you need it—wherever you need it.
Our DNS infrastructure consistently delivers exceptional performance with industry-leading global response times.
Toronto, ON, Canada
New York City, NY, USA
Ashburn, VA, USA
Atlanta, GA, USA
Miami, FL, USA
Chicago, IL, USA
Dallas, TX, USA
Denver, CO, USA
Seattle, WA, USA
San Jose, CA, USA
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Bogota, CO
Sao Paulo, BR
London, UK
Marseille, FR
Amsterdam, NL
Frankfurt, DE
Bucharest, RO
Johannesburg, ZA
Chennai, IN
Tokyo, JP
Hong Kong, HK
Singapore, SG
Sydney, AU
Helsinki, FI
Paris, FR
Improve your network resilience to keep critical applications and websites reliably online with NS1 Connect. Get started with a free developer account and discover more pricing options.