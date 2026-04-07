IBM NS1 Connect

Turn DNS into a real-time traffic control plane with a 100% SLA

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Overview

Intelligent DNS for real-time traffic control

IBM® NS1 Connect® transforms DNS into a decision layer that routes users to the best endpoint based on real-time performance, availability and geography.

Powered by a global anycast network and intelligent traffic steering, it helps you prevent outages, optimize latency and stay in control with API-first automation.

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Introducing DNS Insights in the NS1 Connect Portal
Explore DNS Insights, available as an add-on to help customers unlock additional insights and value.
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A truly global DNS network
Leverage a robust anycast DNS network with 26 Points of Presence (PoPs) strategically distributed across six continents.
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Build DNS resilience across Amazon Route 53
Keep traffic flowing even during outages by synchronizing Amazon Route 53 with NS1 and enabling intelligent failover across providers.
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Cloudflare handles the traffic, IBM NS1 Connect controls it
Make real-time routing decisions based on performance, availability and user location—not static rules.
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G2 Best Hosting Software award 2025 won by IBM NS1 Connect
IBM NS1 Connect was honored with the 2025 G2 Best Hosting Software award, reinforcing its leadership in DNS hosting and traffic management.

Features

Make smarter traffic decisions in real time

IBM® NS1 Connect® goes beyond basic DNS resolution and uses intelligent DNS to make real-time routing decisions by using performance data, health signals and intelligent policies. Improve uptime, reduce latency and automate traffic control across your infrastructure.

 

 Explore DNS traffic control

Route users to the nearest and best performing endpoint by using a globally distributed anycast network.

  • Reduce latency worldwide with 26+ points of presence across six continents
  • Ensure high availability by routing queries to the closest healthy location
  • Handle traffic spikes automatically with globally distributed capacity
UI screenshot of anycast DNS

Manage DNS through APIs and infrastructure-as-code so your team can ship faster, reduce manual work and keep changes consistent

  • Integrate with Terraform®, Ansible® and CI/CD workflows to automate zone creation and policy updates
  • Reduce manual changes and deployment risk with repeatable, API-driven provisioning
  • Push DNS updates in real time with consistent, reliable deployments
  • Scale operations across teams with workflows that fit your DevOps environment
  • Give application teams controlled access through custom tooling and delegated management
A screenshot showing the API UI

Automatically detect, absorb and mitigate DDoS attacks without disrupting the user experience.

  • Absorb massive traffic spikes with globally distributed capacity handling up to 50× normal load
  • Block malicious traffic automatically with protocol-level filtering that stops common attack vectors
  • Maintain uptime under heavy load with systems designed to handle query floods and traffic surges
Screenshot showing the DDoS protection feature

Automatically manage HTTPS redirects and certificates so your traffic stays secure without manual setup or maintenance.

  • Redirect traffic securely with DNS-integrated HTTPS forwarding
  • Manage certificates automatically without manual configuration
  • Eliminate renewal expense with automated certificate updates
  • Maintain a consistent user experience across domains and redirects
A screenshot showing the HTTPS redirects feature

Automatically prevent downtime: Combine real-time health checks with intelligent traffic steering to keep applications available without manual intervention.

  • Track endpoint health in real time with flexible monitoring checks
  • Alert your team instantly when performance degrades or outages occur
  • Automatically shift traffic to healthy endpoints by using built-in traffic steering
Products screenshot showing the uptime monitor feature

Use cases

What you can do with NS1 Connect

Route traffic across CDNs in real time

Automatically direct users to the fastest and most reliable CDN based on real-time performance and availability. Reduce latency, avoid outages and optimize delivery without manual traffic management.

Learn about multi-CDN steering
NS1 Connect product screenshot showing a Pulsar analysis dashboard for multi CDN Steering

Detect failures and reroute traffic instantly

Keep applications available by continuously monitoring endpoint health and automatically routing traffic to healthy destinations. NS1 helps you prevent outages before users are impacted—without manual intervention.

Learn about network uptime monitoring

Route users to the best endpoint in real time

Use intelligent traffic steering to direct users based on performance, availability and location. Combine real-time data, load balancing and multi-CDN routing to deliver fast, reliable experiences everywhere.

Learn about global server load balancing

Understand and control DNS performance in real time

Get real-time visibility into DNS performance, health and traffic patterns so you can quickly detect issues and make informed routing decisions. Diagnose problems faster, reduce downtime and improve reliability across your infrastructure.

Learn about DNS observability

Interactive demo

Case studies

Real clients. Real results.

 

Netlify powering AI-native apps with intelligent DNS

Enables organizations to optimize performance with intelligent traffic steering, real-time routing and scalable DNS for modern distributed environments.

 

60M+
apps supported globally
12M+
developers on platform
Read full case study
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Integrations

Built‑in integrations for seamless DevOps

IBM NS1 Connect features built-in integrations with some of the most widely used infrastructure-as-code tools, empowering DevOps teams to make reliable, secure deployment changes without the friction of traditional processes.

 See all integrations

Resources

Smarter network decisions, made

Explore valuable insights, access learning materials and product documentation on IBM NS1 Connect.

 Explore all resources
The AI control plane When AI becomes agentic, connectivity becomes strategy IBM NS1 Connect’s approach to seamless DNS migrations Prevent DNS outages and performance degradation with intelligent DNS

Pricing

Choose the right plan for your business

Improve your network resilience with IBM NS1 Connect, available through flexible plan options—essential, standard and premium.

Premium users can add performance and security add-ons based on their needs, giving you the flexibility to expand capabilities, scale as you grow and pay only for what you use.

 

 Explore pricing
Use cloud credits
Take the next step

Start a free trial or book a live demo to see how NS1 Connect intelligently steers traffic, boosts performance and gives you full control.

  1. Start free trial
  2. Book a live demo