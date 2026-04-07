Turn DNS into a real-time traffic control plane with a 100% SLA
Intelligent DNS for real-time traffic control
IBM® NS1 Connect® transforms DNS into a decision layer that routes users to the best endpoint based on real-time performance, availability and geography.
Powered by a global anycast network and intelligent traffic steering, it helps you prevent outages, optimize latency and stay in control with API-first automation.
Make smarter traffic decisions in real time
IBM® NS1 Connect® goes beyond basic DNS resolution and uses intelligent DNS to make real-time routing decisions by using performance data, health signals and intelligent policies. Improve uptime, reduce latency and automate traffic control across your infrastructure.
Route users to the nearest and best performing endpoint by using a globally distributed anycast network.
Manage DNS through APIs and infrastructure-as-code so your team can ship faster, reduce manual work and keep changes consistent
Automatically detect, absorb and mitigate DDoS attacks without disrupting the user experience.
Automatically manage HTTPS redirects and certificates so your traffic stays secure without manual setup or maintenance.
Automatically prevent downtime: Combine real-time health checks with intelligent traffic steering to keep applications available without manual intervention.
What you can do with NS1 Connect
Automatically direct users to the fastest and most reliable CDN based on real-time performance and availability. Reduce latency, avoid outages and optimize delivery without manual traffic management.
Keep applications available by continuously monitoring endpoint health and automatically routing traffic to healthy destinations. NS1 helps you prevent outages before users are impacted—without manual intervention.
Use intelligent traffic steering to direct users based on performance, availability and location. Combine real-time data, load balancing and multi-CDN routing to deliver fast, reliable experiences everywhere.
Get real-time visibility into DNS performance, health and traffic patterns so you can quickly detect issues and make informed routing decisions. Diagnose problems faster, reduce downtime and improve reliability across your infrastructure.
Real clients. Real results.
Enables organizations to optimize performance with intelligent traffic steering, real-time routing and scalable DNS for modern distributed environments.
Built‑in integrations for seamless DevOps
IBM NS1 Connect features built-in integrations with some of the most widely used infrastructure-as-code tools, empowering DevOps teams to make reliable, secure deployment changes without the friction of traditional processes.
Smarter network decisions, made
Explore valuable insights, access learning materials and product documentation on IBM NS1 Connect.
Choose the right plan for your business
Improve your network resilience with IBM NS1 Connect, available through flexible plan options—essential, standard and premium.
Premium users can add performance and security add-ons based on their needs, giving you the flexibility to expand capabilities, scale as you grow and pay only for what you use.
Ideal for teams looking to experience the power of IBM’s authoritative DNS capabilities. With up to 80 million queries and 1000 DNS records, small organizations looking to improve DNS performance can also benefit from this plan.
Balanced solution for businesses seeking high availability and performance at scale.
Leverage the scalability of IBM’s authoritative DNS and grade up with add-ons like RUM-based traffic steering, dedicated DNS instance, and more.
30 - 80M queries/month
50M - 1BN queries/month
Custom
1,000
1,000 - 10,000
Custom
2 Health Check Monitors
2-100 Health Check Monitors
Custom
5
50
Unlimited
1
1
Custom
Unlimited
Unlimited
IBM Standard Support
IBM Standard Support
[24/7 Dedicated Support]
-
-
-
-
$50.00 USD Per Request
(Overage charges billed monthly)
-
-
-
$50.00 USD Per Request
(Overage charges billed monthly)
Custom
-
$40.00 USD Per Resource Unit
(Overage charges billed monthly)
Custom