Get started with IBM® Netezza® fully managed SaaS on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, hybrid or on-premises today. Check out the different pricing tiers for Netezza SaaS and on-premises to get started building new deep analytics, business intelligence (BI) and machine learning (ML) projects with a cloud-native, massively parallel and cost-effective data warehouse.
Netezza Performance Server
Netezza performance profile and storage: USD 3.73 per hour
Public or private endpoint available
Data egress on AWS:
Data transferred to another AWS region:
USD 20.60/TB
Data transferred to the internet or other cloud providers:
USD 92.70/TB
Data egress charges on Azure:
Data transferred to Azure services in the same continent:
USD 20.60/TB
Data transferred to Azure services in a different continent:
USD 51.50/TB
Data transferred to different cloud providers or Internet:
USD 90.13/TB
USD 1,000 of free credits
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Netezza is available on-premises with Cloud Pak for Data System. Pricing for IBM® Netezza® Cloud Pak for Data System is based on the number of virtual processor cores (VPC).