Netezza Performance Server Pricing

Get started with IBM® Netezza® fully managed SaaS on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, hybrid or on-premises today. Check out the different pricing tiers for Netezza SaaS and on-premises to get started building new deep analytics, business intelligence (BI) and machine learning (ML) projects with a cloud-native, massively parallel and cost-effective data warehouse.
Pricing tiers (SaaS)
Trial Free Getting started Standard Production use

Netezza Performance Server

 

Netezza performance profile and storage: USD 3.73 per hour
 

Public or private endpoint available

Data egress on AWS:

Data transferred to another AWS region:
USD 20.60/TB


Data transferred to the internet or other cloud providers:
USD 92.70/TB

 

Data egress charges on Azure:

Data transferred to Azure services in the same continent:
USD 20.60/TB

Data transferred to Azure services in a different continent:
USD 51.50/TB

Data transferred to different cloud providers or Internet:
USD 90.13/TB

USD 1,000 of free credits

      

  • Fully managed pay-as-you-go

  • Granular scaling of storage independent of compute

  • AI-infused smart scaling for cost predictability in the cloud

  • Built-in analytics and ML

  • Support for open table and open data formats with IBM® watsonx.data™

  • Optimized costs with unmatched speeds

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Netezza Cloud Pak for Data System (on-premises) pricing

Netezza is available on-premises with Cloud Pak for Data System. Pricing for IBM® Netezza® Cloud Pak for Data System is based on the number of virtual processor cores (VPC).
Free trial

Apply code TRYNPS1 and get started with USD 1,000 free credits to deploy an entry-level Netezza instance on AWS. Test drive IBM® Netezza® Performance Server today and fully experience all its features and functions free of charge for up to 1 month with this trial promotion.

Take the next step

Take the next step to start deploying analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) across your business with Netezza.

