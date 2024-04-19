IBM Multi-site Workload Lifeline

Existing disaster recovery solutions utilize disk-based replication to make mirror copies to a remote site of all disks used by the systems in the local site. These disk copies cannot be used while the disk replication is occurring. In the event of a failure in the local site, the systems and workload applications need to be restarted in the remote site before access to the workloads is reestablished. Typically, this can take an hour or longer to accomplish.

With Lifeline-enabled continuous availability solutions, software data replication, such as InfoSphere Data Replication for Db2, is used to keep data in sync between the local and remote sites. The key difference is that systems in both sites are active, and Lifeline is used to monitor the workloads across both sites. In the event of a failure in the local site, Lifeline will detect the workload failure and route all new workload connections to the alternate site. So access to the workloads is re-established in seconds, versus the hour or more with disaster recovery solutions.