Offering Pricing Options
IBM® MQ Description Pricing: Starts @USD 277.00*

The standard offering providing the essential capabilities to securely and reliably connect message and event driven applications at scale and empower teams to innovate and deliver outstanding customer experiences.

*IBM MQ Virtual Processor Core Subscription License: USD 277.00 (billed monthly, minimum 1-year term)

 IBM MQ Advanced Description Pricing: Starts @USD 519.00*

Everything that is available in the standard offering plus additional capabilities providing state of the art data resiliency, broader connectivity options and advanced security for end to end encryption and audit compliance.

*IBM MQ Advanced Virtual Processor Core Subscription License: USD 519.00 (billed monthly, minimum 1-year term)

 IBM MQ on Cloud / SaaS Description Pricing: Starts @USD 647*

A fully managed IBM MQ Advanced offering. IBM will handle upgrades, patches and many of the operational management tasks of IBM MQ.

*Monthly IBM MQ SaaS Subscription: USD 647 VPC per month.

Flexible hourly pay-as-you-go plan: USD 0.96 per VPC per hour.

 Up to 10,000 messages per month

Starting Instance Capacity

1 VPC or 70 PVUs

1 VPC or 70 PVUs

Free tier (Lite plan) available (limit of 10000 messages per month)

OR

1 VPC (paid)

Metric Unit

Available as:

Processor Value Unit (PVU),(perpetual) – a unit of measure used to differentiate licensing of software on distributed processor technologies.

Virtual Processor Core (VPC), (monthly) – a physical processor core, provided that the server is not partitioned for virtual machines, or a virtual core assigned to a virtual machine.

More on PVUs More on VPCs

Available as:

Available as:

Virtual Processor Core (VPC), (monthly) – a physical processor core, provided that the server is not partitioned for virtual machines, or a virtual core assigned to a virtual machine.

Same VPC metric is available on hourly basis (thru IBM Cloud platform).

More on VPCs

Private Cloud

YES

Read more on our full system requirements

YES

Read more on our full system requirements

N/A

Public Cloud

YES

See: Eligible Public Clouds

YES

See: Eligible Public Clouds

IBM Cloud® and AWS

IBM MQ Internet Pass-Thru (unlimited installs)

YES

YES

YES

IBM MQ on z/OS

Combine the stability and reliability of the mainframe with IBM MQ.

IBM MQ Appliance

Messaging firmware precisely tuned by experts—running on dedicated hardware to enable impressive performance.

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Buy on AWS Marketplace

IBM MQ VPCs: 12 Months: USD 3,324

IBM MQ Advanced VPCs: 12 Months : USD 6,228

Next steps

Contact an advisor to get help configuring IBM MQ, IBM MQ Advanced or IBM MQ on Cloud for your business needs.

