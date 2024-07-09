Manage your M&A data and activities with IBM M&A Accelerator instead of using multiple, disconnected tools and reduce chaos in your deals. This market-leading solution brings your M&A data and teams together to provide you with a real-time, 360-degree view of your transactions — allowing you to focus on value capture and reduce distractions.
Manages prospect targeting, execution strategy, planning, synergy capture and monitoring
Yields shorter time to value and improves your ability to meet or exceed the business case
Ties the sources of value to milestones and key deal information to improve execution
Delivers a single source of truth, in real time, for all stakeholders
Provides teams with preloaded content and templates for fast and easy deployment
Eliminates the need for repetitive work, lengthy status meetings and data chasing
Manage and track workplan milestones, issues, risks, key decisions and synergy initiatives in real time. Personalize role-based home pages.
Offers rich reporting, dashboards with underlying analytics and interactive charts, editable reports, snapshots and a report wizard.
Manage deal templates and organize checklists by type, strategic imperative, geography or other factors.
Provides full document management with versioning, locking, check-in, check-out and drag-and-drop to easily upload many documents.
Manage multiple projects, initiatives and transformations throughout the deal process, using the advanced project scheduling.
Robust permissions model, SSO and two-factor authentication securely capture and deliver information to the right team member on PC or mobile.
Streamlining the PMO to one person eliminated the need for external PMO staff. This reduced risks and compass on the deal synergies, resulting in significantly lower consulting fees and decreased time to synergies.
Consolidation of a global deal pipeline, along with measurable, like-minded deal criteria, gave the corporate team broad visibility and framed decision making. This resulted in a substantial time savings for corporate development and executives.