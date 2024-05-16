Home Analytics InfoSphere Master Data Management MDM Reference Data Management Hub IBM InfoSphere Master Data Management Reference Data Management Hub
An advanced solution for centrally managing and distributing reference data
Transforms reference data management IBM InfoSphere® Master Data Management Reference Data Management Hub is an advanced solution for centrally managing and distributing reference data across the enterprise. It extends the InfoSphere Master Data Management (MDM) portfolio with a hub and stewardship application engineered for superior management of trusted enterprise reference information.
Key features of InfoSphere Master Data Management Reference Data Management Hub
Simplifies reference data management

Enables you to effectively process and control reference information across the enterprise.
Centralizes auditing and security

Provides the capacity to centralize stewardship, auditing and security related to reference data management and distribution.
Integrates with other applications

Extends and expands your reference data management solution across the enterprise by delivering the ability to easily integrate with other MDM enterprise applications.
Centralizes stewardship, auditing and security

Maintains mappings among different application-specific representations of reference data and enables direct management of such data by business users.
 IBM InfoSphere® Master Data Management

Manages enterprise data, presents it in a single trusted view, empowers business users and delivers analytic capabilities

 IBM Product Master

Provides product information management and collaborative master data management capabilities with cloud deployment options.

 IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

A fully-integrated data and AI platform that modernizes how businesses collect, organize and analyze data and infuse AI throughout their organizations.

 IBM Master Data Management on Cloud

Helps businesses gain a trusted view of customer and product data in a hybrid computing environment.

