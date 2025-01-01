We appreciate your interest in our on-demand webinar, “Unlock Hidden Value: The Strategic Power of Real Estate and Facilities Data Governance". Access the recording, the complementary materials and take the next steps from below.
Unlock Hidden Value: The Strategic Power of Real Estate and Facilities Data Governance
In this on-demand webinar, discover how poor data quality may be costing your organization more than you think - and how a strong data governance strategy can turn that around. Learn how to overcome fragmented data, improve decision-making, and optimize your real estate and facilities portfolio. Gain practical insights into building a governance framework that drives efficiency, compliance, and long-term value.
Get started with a demo or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities.