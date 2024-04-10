Home Storage Tape LTO Ultrium 8 IBM LTO Ultrium 8 Data Cartridge
Get 12 TB native capacity and up to 30 TB of compressed capacity for significantly greater efficiency and performance
Overview

The IBM® LTO Ultrium 8 data cartridge (LTO 8) offers double the storage capacity of the previous generation for long-term data preservation and rapid, reliable access to data. The eighth generation of LTO Ultrium tape media delivers 12 TB native capacity and up to 30 TB of compressed capacity for even greater efficiency and performance.

Purchasing LTO 8 data cartridges from IBM gives you peace of mind in sourcing media from a trusted, time-proven tape technology leader. Discover how LT0 Ultrium 8 can help you manage explosive data growth, sustain rapid, reliable access to data and ensure business resilience.
IBM LTO Ultrium Data Cartridges family data sheet

High capacity and performance with exceptional reliability
Benefits Increase capacity and performance

Use 12 TB native capacity and up to 30 TB of compressed capacity for better performance, and to reduce the number of cartridges, space and labor.

Reduce risk of data loss or corruption

Facilitate remote, offline data storage for superior protection from natural or man-made threats with tape cartridge portability.

Enhance data access

Retrieve files from tape rather than rely on third-party applications. This improves data access and can reduce licensing costs and dependencies.

Features Tape cartridge portability

Remote, offline data storage offers superior protection from natural or manmade threats that can impact online or on-site data storage.

IBM Spectrum® Archive support

With IBM Spectrum Archive, data files are indexed to aid search and retrieval using directory tree structures and drag-and-drop functionality.

Adherence to LTO Ultrium 8 standard

Compatible with vendor tape drive and automation products. Reduce data storage investment risk with open standards-based tape technology.

Cartridge model and label options

Available in rewritable and write-once-read-many (WORM) cartridge models and with custom, as well as blank and RFID-embedded cartridge labels.

Resources The eighth generation of success

Learn how enhanced tape technology in LTO Ultrium 8 tape drives provide increased capacity, performance and reliability compared to LTO Ultrium 7.

 Defining the future of tape

Read about the IBM strategy for tape media quality, the advantages of the IBM approach and how it has resulted in decades of marketplace success.

 IBM is a Leader in Support Services

Read why 85% of enterprises view support services as a key differentiator when choosing a datacenter systems vendor.
Next steps

Discover how scalable, secure and energy-efficient tape storage can benefit your organization. 

 Read the IBM Tape Library Guide
