The IBM® LTO Ultrium 8 data cartridge (LTO 8) offers double the storage capacity of the previous generation for long-term data preservation and rapid, reliable access to data. The eighth generation of LTO Ultrium tape media delivers 12 TB native capacity and up to 30 TB of compressed capacity for even greater efficiency and performance.

Purchasing LTO 8 data cartridges from IBM gives you peace of mind in sourcing media from a trusted, time-proven tape technology leader. Discover how LT0 Ultrium 8 can help you manage explosive data growth, sustain rapid, reliable access to data and ensure business resilience.