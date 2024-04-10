The IBM® LTO Ultrium 8 data cartridge (LTO 8) offers double the storage capacity of the previous generation for long-term data preservation and rapid, reliable access to data. The eighth generation of LTO Ultrium tape media delivers 12 TB native capacity and up to 30 TB of compressed capacity for even greater efficiency and performance.
Purchasing LTO 8 data cartridges from IBM gives you peace of mind in sourcing media from a trusted, time-proven tape technology leader. Discover how LT0 Ultrium 8 can help you manage explosive data growth, sustain rapid, reliable access to data and ensure business resilience.
High capacity and performance with exceptional reliability
Use 12 TB native capacity and up to 30 TB of compressed capacity for better performance, and to reduce the number of cartridges, space and labor.
Facilitate remote, offline data storage for superior protection from natural or man-made threats with tape cartridge portability.
Retrieve files from tape rather than rely on third-party applications. This improves data access and can reduce licensing costs and dependencies.
Remote, offline data storage offers superior protection from natural or manmade threats that can impact online or on-site data storage.
With IBM Spectrum Archive, data files are indexed to aid search and retrieval using directory tree structures and drag-and-drop functionality.
Compatible with vendor tape drive and automation products. Reduce data storage investment risk with open standards-based tape technology.
Available in rewritable and write-once-read-many (WORM) cartridge models and with custom, as well as blank and RFID-embedded cartridge labels.
