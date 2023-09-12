Home AI and ML Knowledge Catalog Resources
Find useful resources for this IBM data catalog cloud service that helps you discover, catalog and govern your enterprise data
Book a live demo See product documentation
Illustration product Knowledge Catalog Lineage
IBM named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions
Documentation and support
Product documentation

Review the documentation available for IBM Cloud Pak® for Data as a Service.

 Stack overflow

Get your questions about IBM Knowledge Catalog answered by a community of experts.

 Getting started videos

Watch a wide variety of short, task-focused videos and tutorials on IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service.

 IBM Cloud® support

Log in to your IBM Cloud account to get support and answers to your questions.

Featured resources Solution brief: Product highlights and benefits

Learn about using IBM Knowledge Catalog to activate business-ready data for AI and analytics.

 Read the brief IBM Data Governance community

Join the discussion in the IBM data governance community.

 Join now Try IBM Knowledge Catalog

See for yourself how IBM can transform your business into a data-driven enterprise.

 Try it for free Visualize data with Relationship Explorer

Understand how organizations can boost data governance and data literacy with the new Relationship Explorer feature in IBM Knowledge Catalog. 

 Watch the webinar A leader in Augmented Data Quality Solutions

Read why IBM is positioned as a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions.

 Download the report Demo: IBM Data governance in action

Discover how IBM Knowledge Catalog can help you accelerate insights with high-quality, trusted data and meet data privacy and compliance requirements.

 Book a live demo

More resources

Blogs

A step-by-step guide to setting up a data governance program

Develop a data governance program to drive data transformation and fuel a data-driven culture.

Read

Data privacy accelerator

Accelerate privacy compliance reporting with automated sensitive data discovery in IBM Knowledge Catalog .

Read

Five benefits of a data catalog

Learn now data catalogs have evolved to deliver governance capabilities like managing data quality ,data privacy and compliance.

Read

Data architecture strategy for data quality

Learn how the right data architecture can help your organization improve data.

Read

Addressing data privacy compliance begins with data literacy

Read why a data literate culture is a cornerstone of data compliance, and how your organization can get started.

Read

Build trust in banking with data lineage

Learn why banks need data lineage to implement strong data governance.

Read

Don’t let your data pipeline slow to a trickle

Learn about data observability and find out why IBM acquired Databand.ai, a leading provider of data observability solutions.

Read

Tackling marine litter with AI

See how the United Nations Environment Programme uses IBM technology to unite and analyze global ocean litter data and accelerate beach cleanup.

Read

Do you know your data’s complete story?

Learn why IBM and MANTA developed MANTA Automated Data Lineage for IBM Cloud Pak® for Data to manage data provenance challenges.

Read

From data compliance to innovation

Learn how the steps you take to protect and secure your data can enhance your ability to make data-driven decisions.

Read

Monetize your data with DataOps

Discover three strategies for using DataOps practices to help bring in new revenue or cut costs.

Read

Standard Bank’s DataOps journey

Hear from Standard Bank’s head of information management as he describes their DataOps journey and the benefits experienced.

Read

The strength of a DataOps foundation

Learn how strong DataOps practices have prepared Standard Bank to meet business resiliency challenges.

Read
Webinars

View this IBM and Gartner webinar as they discuss the importance of the data fabric and core components to consider.

Webinar series

Supercharge data governance and data literacy with IBM’s Relationship Explorer Harness the power of generative AI to scale data governance Protecting sensitive data with IKC and watsonx.data Data lineage in IKC and Manta The top four data quality capabilities for a modern data architecture
Additional resources

Data governance and privacy for data leaders

Read this ebook for insight into issues such as scalability, implementing organization-wide standards, and data lineage and traceability.

Read the ebook

The DataOps interactive guide

Explore how DataOps from IBM builds a scalable, agile, data-driven culture through automation, data quality and governance.

Launch the guide

Data governance

Discover how a data governance platform with an integrated data catalog can help enterprises find, curate, analyze, prepare and share data.

Learn about data governance
Take the next step

Try IBM Knowledge Catalog and activate business-ready data for AI and analytics with intelligence backed by active metadata.

 Book a live demo Try it free
Find out more about pricing plans