Blogs

A step-by-step guide to setting up a data governance program Develop a data governance program to drive data transformation and fuel a data-driven culture.

Read

Data privacy accelerator Accelerate privacy compliance reporting with automated sensitive data discovery in IBM Knowledge Catalog .

Read

Five benefits of a data catalog Learn now data catalogs have evolved to deliver governance capabilities like managing data quality ,data privacy and compliance.

Read

Data architecture strategy for data quality Learn how the right data architecture can help your organization improve data.

Read

Addressing data privacy compliance begins with data literacy Read why a data literate culture is a cornerstone of data compliance, and how your organization can get started.

Read

Build trust in banking with data lineage Learn why banks need data lineage to implement strong data governance.

Read

Don’t let your data pipeline slow to a trickle Learn about data observability and find out why IBM acquired Databand.ai, a leading provider of data observability solutions.

Read

Tackling marine litter with AI See how the United Nations Environment Programme uses IBM technology to unite and analyze global ocean litter data and accelerate beach cleanup.

Read

Do you know your data’s complete story? Learn why IBM and MANTA developed MANTA Automated Data Lineage for IBM Cloud Pak® for Data to manage data provenance challenges.

Read

From data compliance to innovation Learn how the steps you take to protect and secure your data can enhance your ability to make data-driven decisions.

Read

Monetize your data with DataOps Discover three strategies for using DataOps practices to help bring in new revenue or cut costs.

Read

Standard Bank’s DataOps journey Hear from Standard Bank’s head of information management as he describes their DataOps journey and the benefits experienced.

Read

The strength of a DataOps foundation Learn how strong DataOps practices have prepared Standard Bank to meet business resiliency challenges.

Read