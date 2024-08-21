Knative on IBM Cloud

Knative, one of the newest and fastest growing open-source projects in the cloud-native landscape, extends Kubernetes with serverless capabilities and a simplified developer experience. It leverages the features of Kubernetes, but hides its complexities.

IBM, a founder and contributor to Knative, recently announced managed Knative support for the IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service offering, a managed add-on that integrates Knative and Istio into the cluster with one-click installation through the user interface (UI).