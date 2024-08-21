Knative on IBM Cloud

Knative, one of the newest and fastest growing open-source projects in the cloud-native landscape, extends Kubernetes with serverless capabilities and a simplified developer experience. It leverages the features of Kubernetes, but hides its complexities.
IBM, a founder and contributor to Knative, recently announced managed Knative support for the IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service offering, a managed add-on that integrates Knative and Istio into the cluster with one-click installation through the user interface (UI).
Serving provides scale-to-zero, request-driven compute functions — execution and scaling.
Eventing provides delivery and subscription mechanisms to build event-driven applications.
An open, Kubernetes-native framework for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/C), Tekton enables developers to deliver cloud-native applications across clouds or on premises.
Istio is an open service mesh platform to connect, secure, control, and observe microservices on cloud platforms such as Kubernetes in IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service.
