WebSphere Application Server Monitoring
WebSphere Icon
WebSphere Application Server Monitoring and Performance Management

Automatic WebSphere Application Server Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
What is WebSphere Application Server?

Part of the microservices application stack, WebSphere Application Server bills itself as a “flexible, security-rich Java server runtime environment for enterprise applications.”
WebSphere Application Server Monitoring and Instana’s Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

