Automatic WebMethods Glue Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
What is WebMethods Glue?

Part of the microservices application stack, SoftwareAG’s WebMethods Glue (link resides outside IBM) is “is an enterprise web service s platform from webMethods to provide web services/ SOAP capabilities to existing Java and C/C++ applications.”
WebMethods Glue Monitoring and Instana’s Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

