VictorOps (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an incident response software that aligns log management, monitoring, chat tools, and more, for a single-pane of glass into system health. VictorOps automates delivery of alerts to get the right alert, to the right person, at the right time. Instana provides advanced infrastructure and application management and monitoring features like:

Continuous, automatic discovery of infrastructure changes

Automatic, no-restart, code instrumentation of programming languages

Visualization of service dependencies

End-to-end tracing of 100% of requests across all systems

Application and service quality monitoring

Instana seamlessly integrates with VictorOps to automate on-call based incident notifications. Instana has over 200 curated health signatures programmed in, together with automatic root cause analysis this provides sophisticated alert generation capabilities from day one. These alert events can be selectively routed to various messaging channels such as email, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. This basic routing functionality works well for small teams, but when it comes to large, complex organizational structures, a more nuanced on-call routing is required. For these environments Instana has integrated with VictorOps’ advanced event routing platform