Traefik Proxy from Traefik Labs is a cloud-native HTTP reverse proxy and load balancer. Traefik Labs integrates with your existing infrastructure components and configures itself automatically and dynamically to make deploying microservices in and across multiple different environments easy.

Traefik can handle large, complex deployments across a wide range of environments and protocols in public, private, and hybrid clouds with a simple, intuitive interface. It also comes with a powerful set of middlewares that enhance its capabilities to include load balancing, API gateway, orchestrator ingress, east-west service communication, and more.

Traefik intercepts and routes every incoming request to the corresponding backend services. It is especially well-suited as an ingress controller for Kubernetes clusters.

Unlike a traditional, statically configured reverse proxy, Traefik Labs uses service discovery to configure itself dynamically from the services themselves. It supports all major protocols and can flexibly manage them with configurable middlewares for load balancing, rate-limiting, circuit-breakers, mirroring, authentication, and more.

Traefik and observability

The tracing system allows developers to visualize call flows in their infrastructure. Traefik uses OpenTracing and supports four tracing backends, including Instana. To enable Instana as the tracing back end, Traefik supports YAML, TOML, and command-line interface for configuring Instana as the observability vendor of choice.