After the Instana Agent is deployed onto a host that contains Tibco EMS, the Instana TIbco EMS sensor is automatically configured and attaches to Tibco. Instana then immediately begins monitoring Tibco EMS performance metrics to ensure smooth messaging is maintained. Instana gathers Tibco EMS performance metrics for Server, Topics, and Queues all with 1 second granularity so you never miss a spike that indicates the cause of a performance problem.



Instana Tibco EMS monitoring has built-in health rules as well as built-in events reference, based upon expert knowledge.

