According to the Tibco website, Tibco EMS is: “TIBCO Enterprise Message Service™, our standards-based Java™ Message Service (JMS) broker allows any application that supports JMS, whether home grown or third-party, to quickly and easily exchange messages. Fully certified with both the JMS 1.1 and 2.0 specifications ensures compatibility with other applications—as well as a loosely coupled design for less overhead, time, and cost. As part of TIBCO® Messaging, it supports seamless integration for heterogeneous platforms, reduces system bottlenecks, increases scalability, and helps you respond faster to change.”
After the Instana Agent is deployed onto a host that contains Tibco EMS, the Instana TIbco EMS sensor is automatically configured and attaches to Tibco. Instana then immediately begins monitoring Tibco EMS performance metrics to ensure smooth messaging is maintained. Instana gathers Tibco EMS performance metrics for Server, Topics, and Queues all with 1 second granularity so you never miss a spike that indicates the cause of a performance problem.
Instana Tibco EMS monitoring has built-in health rules as well as built-in events reference, based upon expert knowledge.
Health Signatures
Instana maintains a curated knowledgebase of Tibco EMS health signatures. This curated knowledgebase of health signatures is continuously evaluated against the incoming metrics and are used to alert on issues or incidents depending on user impact and severity. Built-in events trigger issues or incidents based on failing health signatures on entities, and custom events trigger issues or incidents based on defined thresholds of any given entity’s individual metrics.
Examples of Built-in Events Reference for Tibco EMS
