Splunk (link resides outside of ibm.com) is one of the most commonly used tools to gather, analyze and make sense of machine generated data. This includes, but is not limited to, server and application logs.

Instana seamlessly integrates with Splunk to provide advanced infrastructure and application management and monitoring features:

Continuous, automatic discovery of infrastructure changes

Automatic, no-restart, code instrumentation of programming languages like Java, .NET based ones, Python, PHP and others

Visualization of Service dependency maps

Tracing of 100% of requests across all systems

Application and service quality monitoring

Comprehensive monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, service instances, and any applications and services dependencies.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor supported technologies across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all infrastructure changes, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests.

Further information on the different supported technology sensors is available in the Instana Management Documentation.

Metrics and insight provided by Instana can be used to enrich and correlate log data collected by Splunk.