Splunk (link resides outside of ibm.com) is one of the most commonly used tools to gather, analyze and make sense of machine generated data. This includes, but is not limited to, server and application logs.
Instana seamlessly integrates with Splunk to provide advanced infrastructure and application management and monitoring features:
Comprehensive monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, service instances, and any applications and services dependencies.
Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor supported technologies across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all infrastructure changes, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests.
Further information on the different supported technology sensors is available in the Instana Management Documentation.
Metrics and insight provided by Instana can be used to enrich and correlate log data collected by Splunk.
After Instana automatically deploys its Apache HBase monitoring, it will immediately map out HBase’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:
Some example metrics collected are:
A complete list is available in the Instana Apache HBase Monitoring Documentation.
The Instana Splunk integration plugins is available from SplunkBase. There are 2 plugins available: one processes and visualizes alert events sent from Instana. The other queries and visualizes Instana data pulled via the Instana REST API.
To forward Instana alert events to Splunk, just configure the Splunk connector in the Instana settings dashboard, you can choose which alerts will be forwarded. The alert information includes a deep link back into Instana that will be available from the Splunk dashboard.
Utilizing the Instana REST API, metrics may be queried and visualized inside Splunk dashboards, see all your information in one place.
Download the Instana Add-on for Splunk (link resides outside of ibm.com) and Instana App for Splunk (link resides outside of ibm.com) today. Further information on the integration can be found in the Instana Splunk Documentation.
Ready to start? You’ll need an Instana Trial or Account first. Already got one? The best place to begin is Instana’s Getting Started Guide.