Automatic Solaris Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
What is Solaris?

Part of the microservices application stack, Oracle’s Sun Solaris (link resides outside of ibm.com) Unix Operating System is billed as ”Consistent. Simple. Secure.”
Solaris Monitoring and Instana’s Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

Learn more about how to get started with Instana and monitoring Solaris performance and configuration.

