Automatic Redis Lettuce Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
Part of the microservices application stack, Redis Lettuce (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a “scalable Redis (link resides outside of ibm.com) client for building non-blocking Reactive application”
Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:
