ReactiveMongo Monitoring
MongoDB Reactive
ReactiveMongo Monitoring and Performance Management

Automatic ReactiveMongo Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
Start your FREE TRIAL today!

14 days, no credit card, full version
What is ReactiveMongo?

Part of the microservices application stack, ReactiveMongo (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a Scala Mongo driver that “provides fully non-blocking and asynchronous I/O operations.”
ReactiveMongo Monitoring and Instana’s Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

Learn more about how to get started with Instana to monitor ReactiveMongo performance and configuration.

 Monitor ReactiveMongo Start a free trial