Automatic RatPack Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Part of the microservices application stack, RatPack (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a “set of Java libraries for building scalable HTTP applications.”
Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:
Learn more about how to get started with Instana and monitoring RatPack performance and configuration.