With Rancher, organizations are able to manage multiple Kubernetes clusters without having to worry about the typical operational and security challenges that Kubernetes deployments entail. Monitoring Rancher environments and the applications running in those clusters and containers requires the ability to understand how different application components run within Rancher and Kubernetes.

Monitoring Rancher based applications requires performance visibility at the Cluster, Node, Namespace, Deployment, Kubernetes Service, and Pod level. Instana automates the discovery and monitoring of Rancher based Kubernetes applications. After a quick installation of the Instana agent into the cluster, the agent automatically discovers all software components running in the environment, deploys the appropriate application monitoring sensors, and begins tracing every application request end-to-end.