Rancher (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a product that enables customers to run K8s across any infrastructure in production. According to the Rancher website, ‘Rancher is a complete software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes (K8s) clusters, while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.’ Instana’s automated Rancher monitoring has the same automatic monitoring capabilities as our best-in-class Kubernetes monitoring. Instana Application Monitoring encompasses automatic discovery, deployment, configuration, health determination, and performance monitoring.
14 days, no credit card, full version
With Rancher, organizations are able to manage multiple Kubernetes clusters without having to worry about the typical operational and security challenges that Kubernetes deployments entail. Monitoring Rancher environments and the applications running in those clusters and containers requires the ability to understand how different application components run within Rancher and Kubernetes.
Monitoring Rancher based applications requires performance visibility at the Cluster, Node, Namespace, Deployment, Kubernetes Service, and Pod level. Instana automates the discovery and monitoring of Rancher based Kubernetes applications. After a quick installation of the Instana agent into the cluster, the agent automatically discovers all software components running in the environment, deploys the appropriate application monitoring sensors, and begins tracing every application request end-to-end.
Once deployed within a Rancher environment, the Instana Agent automatically identifies all running Kubernetes nodes – then deploys and configures Instana’s Kubernetes Monitoring sensor. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics are relevant for collection and how to collect them.
With the help of health signatures from the curated knowledge base, Instana automatically detects issues inside the Kubernetes cluster and service incidents. Based on severity, Instana automates incident escalation and root cause identification, helping you solve issues before users are impacted.
In addition to performance and health data, Instana’s Kubernetes Monitoring sensor also collects configuration data for Kubernetes, pods, and containers, allowing Instana to analyze and correlate configuration data and changes with application and service performance information.
All Kubernetes performance and configuration information is summarized in a single Monitoring Dashboard, showing all relevant information in a single place for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.
Learn more about how to get started monitoring Rancher with Instana. You can either login to your account or start an Instana APM trial.