Python has become one of the more important languages in the polyglot of today’s microservice application development, which is why Python Monitoring is a key component of a comprehensive application monitoring strategy. First developed in 1991 by Guido van Rossum, Python operates at a high level of abstraction, which allows it to support many different programming paradigms. While Python Monitoring has not traditionally been important (nor available) to Operations, its increasing popularity in microservices means that Python monitoring is more critical than ever before because of its automatic memory management and dynamic type system features.

With the addition of Python distributed tracing support, Instana’s Application Management solution now discovers, maps and monitors Python entities, services and connections, as well as their relationships to other components in your application infrastructure.

The Instana Agent automatically detects the presence of either legacy-based Python or microservices-based Python, and install the appropriate sensor.