Instana automatically gathers PostgreSQL performance metrics and configuration data, allowing DevOps, DBAs, or System Admins to ensure that each and every PostgreSQL instance is optimally configured and performing as expected. While optimization is across the full breadth of PostgreSQL metrics, there is a particular focus on storage and request service capabilities.

As a database, PostgreSQL must be able to securely process data requests while efficiently sorting and storing data sent to the database. Measuring those capabilities include these typical metrics:

Transactions

Cache Hit Ratio

Standby Conflicts

Please see Instana’s documentation for more details.