PagerDuty (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an incident management platform that makes it simple to distribute on-call responsibilities across teams. PagerDuty’s on-call scheduling and escalations ensure the right person or people are notified every time there is an incident.

Instana provides advanced infrastructure and application management and monitoring features like:

Continuous, automatic discovery of infrastructure changes

Automatic, no-restart, code instrumentation of programming languages

Visualization of service dependencies

End-to-end tracing of 100% of requests across all systems

Application and service quality monitoring

Instana seamlessly integrates with PagerDuty to automate on-call based incident notifications. Instana has over 200 curated health signatures programmed in, together with automatic root cause analysis this provides sophisticated alert generation capabilities from day one. These alert events can be selectively routed to various messaging channels such as email, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. This basic routing functionality works well for small teams, but when it comes to large, complex organizational structures, a more nuanced on-call routing process is required. For these environments Instana has integrated with PagerDuty’s advanced event routing platform.