PagerDuty (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an incident management platform that makes it simple to distribute on-call responsibilities across teams. PagerDuty’s on-call scheduling and escalations ensure the right person or people are notified every time there is an incident.
Instana provides advanced infrastructure and application management and monitoring features like:
Instana seamlessly integrates with PagerDuty to automate on-call based incident notifications. Instana has over 200 curated health signatures programmed in, together with automatic root cause analysis this provides sophisticated alert generation capabilities from day one. These alert events can be selectively routed to various messaging channels such as email, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. This basic routing functionality works well for small teams, but when it comes to large, complex organizational structures, a more nuanced on-call routing process is required. For these environments Instana has integrated with PagerDuty’s advanced event routing platform.
The Instana events arrive in PagerDuty indexed and ready to be actioned. Within PagerDuty alerts link back to the event in Instana.
Following the link takes you to Instana event details. From here the event can be investigated and remedial action taken.
Instana can be configured to provide basic event routing. For more advanced routing, escalation and call schedules forward events to PagerDuty for a complete incident response solution.
To get started using the PagerDuty Instana integrations, you can configure PagerDuty alerting from within the Instana UI.