Instana WebLogic Monitoring includes the ability to monitor individual instances and clusters of WebLogic Server, as well as the application(s) running on those App Servers. Instana automatically discovers every WebLogic instance and deploys monitoring agents across the complete application stack, including OS, containers and orchestration (when applicable), the JVM, ESB and any other Java connectors, collecting both performance and health information.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Instana WebLogic Monitoring begins with platform configuration information and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) – used to determine the overall platform instance health. All dependencies between distributed application components are discovered and mapped; and transactions are traced throughout the infrastructure. Finally, Instana includes code-level visibility to help determine the root cause of problems and detect programming defects.
To help understand and control WebLogic environments, Instana applies automation and artificial intelligence to WebLogic monitoring, including predictive problem detection and AI-assisted root cause analysis. Instana reduces the need for WebLogic-specific expertise (AND Java expertise) within the operations team.
Instana’s WebLogic agent sensor collects all critical metrics required to accurately understand the internal health of both the WebLogic Server instance, as well as all the applications hosted on it. In addition, by tracking WebLogic configuration data, Instana can capture any changes to the server and correlate them to relevant performance issues.
All WebLogic server performance data is displayed in a single dashboard – a “single pane of glass” for users to track the quality of their WebLogic performance, and how it affects their applications. With Instana, IT OPs and DevOps have a powerful tool for fast, easy problem solving and performance optimization.
WebLogic performance monitoring centers around those metrics that track its ability to host services and data requests from the various applications that share a web environment with it. Instana’s WebLogic sensor can automatically capture any relevant metrics. Below is a screenshot of Instana’s WebLogic monitoring dashboard:
Tracked Configuration
Metrics
Health Signatures
Web Deployments
Ready to start monitoring WebLogic? Begin by signing up for an Instana Trial or Account. If you already have an account,check out Instana’s WebLogic Sensor Documentation.