Instana’s WebLogic agent sensor collects all critical metrics required to accurately understand the internal health of both the WebLogic Server instance, as well as all the applications hosted on it. In addition, by tracking WebLogic configuration data, Instana can capture any changes to the server and correlate them to relevant performance issues.

All WebLogic server performance data is displayed in a single dashboard – a “single pane of glass” for users to track the quality of their WebLogic performance, and how it affects their applications. With Instana, IT OPs and DevOps have a powerful tool for fast, easy problem solving and performance optimization.

WebLogic performance monitoring centers around those metrics that track its ability to host services and data requests from the various applications that share a web environment with it. Instana’s WebLogic sensor can automatically capture any relevant metrics. Below is a screenshot of Instana’s WebLogic monitoring dashboard: