Collecting OpenTracing traces with the provided API is entirely a manual process. The reason developers may choose an API based approach is to have complete control of what is traced to improve the precision of data and add context to the data. OpenTracing specific code must be added to the microservice’s code base to collect traces to form a span. Conversely, Instana AutoTrace™ is able to collect tracing data automatically for common programming languages, frameworks and (database) connectors. Instana seamleassly correlates automatic tracing data from one service with spans provided by the manual OpenTracing approach from other services.

OpenTracing performance monitoring centers around metrics relevant to its traces in within the environment. Instana’s OpenTracing integration natively integrates OpenTracing provided traces with information collected by Instana AutoTrace™.