Red Hat OpenShift Observability is an important piece of Instana’s comprehensive Container monitoring solution. OpenShift is Red Hat’s managed Kubernetes distribution for operating managed containerized software and application deployments. It combines Kubernetes and Docker along with DevOps tools and Security capabilities for rapid enterprise application development.
OpenShift may be used in a number of ways:
Instana’s OpenShift Monitoring Sensor can be deployed in any of the above environments. The Instana Agent is deployed as a Daemon Set targeted to run on selected Nodes. The Agent automatically detects all the technology stacks deployed to the Kubernetes Pods on each Node, then loads the appropriate monitoring sensors and immediately sends metric data immediately. An example YAML file is available in the documentation.
To help optimize OpenShift application performance and automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic OpenShift Observability & Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive Cloud, Kubernetes, Infrastructure, Application and Service monitoring capabilities:
Comprehensive OpenShift infrastructure observability with requires performance monitoring of virtual hosts, nodes, clusters and pods. In addition, all operating containers are managed, along with the infrastructure and application services running inside them.
Instana is fastest wat to achieve full observability of applications running on a Red Hat OpenShift stack. Instana’s agent automatically discovers and monitors all Kubernetes instances with pre-configured K8s monitoring sensors. Every application is mapped, monitored, traced and profiled – automatically.
Instana automatically identifies all running Kubernetes nodes and automatically deploys a fully configured Kubernetes Monitoring sensor. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics are relevant to collect for OpenShift health monitoring, in addition to the health of infrastructure and services operating within the K8S environment. Monitoring an OpenShift Kubernetes distribution couldn’t be easier.
Instana automatically maps, monitors and traces all services and applications that pass through the GKE cluster, detecting all performance / availability events and issues, while also identifying any service incidents, tying all monitoring, tracing, profiling and data analysis together for correlated analysis.
In addition to performance and health data, Instana’s Kubernetes Monitoring also collects configuration data for Kubernetes, pods and containers, allowing Instana to analyze and correlate configuration data and changes with application and service performance information.
All Kubernetes performance and configuration information is summarized in a single Observability / Monitoring Dashboard, showing all relevant information in a single place for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.
OpenShift performance monitoring centers around service metrics and their interactions with other services or data stores. Instana automatically identifies and collects the relevant service metrics.
Instana’s OpenShift Observability includes four types of data; Cluster Data, Deployment Information, Pod Measurements, Node Measurements:
Further information on the different sensor information is available in the
Instana Kubernetes Observability Documentation.
Cluster Data
Node Measurements
Pod Measurements
Deployment Information
