Nomad (link resides outside ibm.com) is an open source container management and job scheduler solution, mainly developed by HashiCorp. Instana Nomad Monitoring offers comprehensive performance management for the highly dynamic environment of scheduled jobs with short-lived container or virtual machine lifecycles, as well as the technologies and health of applications running on a Nomad controlled infrastructure.

To help optimize application performance and automate performance management workflows, Instana’s application management for Nomad managed environments goes beyond simple metrics:

Discovery of started Nomad instances and services

Automatic code instrumentation of 10 languages including .NET, Java and Python

Automatic mapping and visualization of Service dependency maps

End-to-end tracing of all requests across all systems

Application and service health monitoring

Job starts, stops and runtimes

Effective Nomad Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers and orchestration, job instances, and any applications and services using the instance.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Nomad jobs across the stack to deliver comprehensive job insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Nomad instances, deploys the necessary application and Nomad monitoring sensors; then begins tracing jobs and cross-system requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of Nomad instances and jobs.