Nomad (link resides outside ibm.com) is an open source container management and job scheduler solution, mainly developed by HashiCorp. Instana Nomad Monitoring offers comprehensive performance management for the highly dynamic environment of scheduled jobs with short-lived container or virtual machine lifecycles, as well as the technologies and health of applications running on a Nomad controlled infrastructure.
To help optimize application performance and automate performance management workflows, Instana’s application management for Nomad managed environments goes beyond simple metrics:
Effective Nomad Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers and orchestration, job instances, and any applications and services using the instance.
Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Nomad jobs across the stack to deliver comprehensive job insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Nomad instances, deploys the necessary application and Nomad monitoring sensors; then begins tracing jobs and cross-system requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of Nomad instances and jobs.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Once deployed, the Instana Agent automatically identifies all running Nomad nodes – then automatically deploys and configures Instana’s Nomad sensor. Additional infrastructure and application monitoring sensors are deployed for running jobs and their virtualized or containerized applications. The solution already knows the most relevant Nomad health and performance metrics and how to collect them. Since everything from deployment to configuration, discovery and setup is automatic, monitoring Nomad clusters couldn’t be easier.
To determine overall service health, the Instana Nomad Monitoring sensors also collect KPIs on the monitored environment to determine its health status.
With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and health signatures from the curated knowledge base, Instana automatically detects issues with individual Nomad instances or clusters and automatically files service incidents. Instana automates incident escalation (based on Severity, among other things) and root cause identification, helping you solve issues before users are impacted.
In addition to Nomad application performance and health data, Instana also also collects configuration information, allowing Dev+Ops teams to analyze and correlate configuration data (and updates) with application and service performance.
All Nomad performance and configuration information is summarized in a single Monitoring Dashboard, showing all relevant information in a single place for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.
Nomad performance monitoring centers around cluster and node metrics, job statuses and measurements, as well as their interactions with other services or data stores. Instana automatically identifies and collects the relevant service metrics.
Instana Nomad Monitoring includes two types of data; Performance Metrics and Configuration Data:
Performance Metrics
Configuration Data
Further information about setting up and running the Nomad Management Sensor is available in the Instana Nomad Management Documentation.
Ready to get started? You’ll need an Instana Trial or Account first. Already got one? The best place to begin is Instana’s Getting Started Guide.