Microsoft SQL Server Monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.
Microsoft SQL Server is a popular relational database system developed by Microsoft. SQL Server comes in many different editions that all cater to a different audience. Part of the microservices application stack, SQL Server is billed as a “scalable, hybrid database platform that has everything built in.” SQL Server can be deployed on-prem or can be used as a service running in Microsoft Azure Cloud.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Microsoft SQL Server monitoring is part of Instana’s automated Application Performance Monitoring solution.
When the Instana agent is deployed into an infrastructure containing Microsoft SQL Server, it automatically detects the technology and configures itself to monitor Microsoft SQL Server along with its configuration data and performance metrics. The only setup required is providing credentials and setting DB permissions to access the Microsoft SQL Server Monitoring information.
After Instana automatically deploys its Microsoft SQL Server monitoring, it will immediately map out Microsoft SQL Server’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:
Some example metrics collected are:
Instana collects information about SQL Server, individual databases, and top queries. A complete list is available in the Instana Microsoft SQL Server Monitoring Documentation.
Learn more about how to get started monitoring Microsoft SQL Server with Instana. You can either login to your account or start a trial.