After Instana automatically deploys its Microsoft SQL Server monitoring, it will immediately map out Microsoft SQL Server’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:

Instance Name

Version

Process ID

Start Time

Some example metrics collected are:

User Connections

Wait-Times on server

Reads and Writes

Transactions

Errors

Locks

etc.

Instana collects information about SQL Server, individual databases, and top queries. A complete list is available in the Instana Microsoft SQL Server Monitoring Documentation.