Marathon is an open source container orchestration solution, mainly developed under the Apache Mesos project, as part of their DC/OS platform efforts. Instana Marathon Monitoring offers comprehensive performance management and insight into the Marathon cluster, nodes and containerized applications and services on the Marathon orchestrated infrastructure.
To help optimize application performance and further automate performance management and container orchestration workflows, Instana’s automatic Marathon Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide a comprehensive set of management and monitoring features:
Comprehensive Marathon Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers and orchestration, Marathon clusters and nodes, as well as any applications and services under supervision of the Marathon node.
Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Marathon clusters across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Marathon instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines not only the health of the Marathon cluster, but also of the orchestrated applications and services.
Once deployed, the Instana Agent automatically identifies all running Marathon nodes and orchestrated applications – then automatically deploys and configures Instana’s Marathon Monitoring sensor. Due to its knowledge base Instana knows the relevant performance metrics and how to collect them. To monitor the health of Marathon orchestrated applications and services, additional metrics are also collected. Since Instana’s automatic configuration collects all relevant information, monitoring Marathon clusters couldn’t be easier.
The Instana Monitoring sensors also collects metrics on the monitored environment, physical or virtual machines and operating systems to determine the overall service health.
With Health signatures Instana automatically detects issues with individual Marathon nodes and opens service incidents. Incident escalation and root cause identification, based on severity and triggered by Instana’s Artificial Intelligence (AI), helping you solve issues before users are impacted.
In addition to performance and health data, Instana’s Marathon Monitoring sensor also collects configuration data, allowing Instana to analyze and correlate configuration data and changes with application and service performance information.
All Marathon related performance and configuration information is summarized into a Monitoring Dashboard, showing all relevant information in a single place for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.
Marathon performance monitoring centers around service metrics and their interactions with other services or data stores. Instana automatically identifies and collects the relevant service metrics.
