Marathon is an open source container orchestration solution, mainly developed under the Apache Mesos project, as part of their DC/OS platform efforts. Instana Marathon Monitoring offers comprehensive performance management and insight into the Marathon cluster, nodes and containerized applications and services on the Marathon orchestrated infrastructure.

To help optimize application performance and further automate performance management and container orchestration workflows, Instana’s automatic Marathon Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide a comprehensive set of management and monitoring features:

Discovery of Marathon clusters, the Marathon nodes

Discovery of technologies used in orchestrated container applications

Automatic code instrumentation of 10 languages, including Java, PHP, Node.js

Visualization of Service dependency maps

Tracing of requests end-to-end all across the systems

Application and service health monitoring

Comprehensive Marathon Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers and orchestration, Marathon clusters and nodes, as well as any applications and services under supervision of the Marathon node.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Marathon clusters across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Marathon instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines not only the health of the Marathon cluster, but also of the orchestrated applications and services.