As noted in GitHub, “LXC’s main focus is system containers. That is, containers which offer an environment as close as possible as the one you’d get from a VM but without the overhead that comes with running a separate kernel and simulating all the hardware.” LXC achieves this through a combination of kernel security features, mandatory access control, and control groups. Monitoring an LXC environment and the applications running on those containers requires the ability to understand how different application components run within an LXC environment.

As is the case with all container based applications, Managing LXC based applications requires performance visibility at the host, container, component, and code level. Instana provides the quickest and easiest way to discover and monitor LXC applications. After a quick installation of the Instana agent into the virtual or physical host, the agent automatically discovers all containers and software components running in the environment, deploys all appropriate monitoring sensors, and begins tracing every application request end-to-end. Additionally, Instana automatically determines the health of the applications and the application components.