Liferay is one of the most commonly used Enterprise Portal Solutions on the market. Liferay monitoring is important, because Liferay is critical component of any company’s infrastructure using it. Instana’s Liferay Monitoring offers complete performance management, providing service and application insight for portals or websites deployed into the Liferay Portal Server.

To automate performance management workflows and help optimize the user experience, Instana’s automatic Liferay Monitoring provides in-depth insight features over standard metrics:

Discovery of Liferay instances and services

Automatic code instrumentation of JVM languages, incl. Java, Scala

Creation and visualization of Service dependency graphs

End-to-end tracing of requests across all systems

Application and service health monitoring

Comprehensive Liferay Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, JVM metrics and Liferay servers and portals.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Liferay Portal Server across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Liferay instances running inside of Java Virtual Machines (JVMs), deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of Liferay based on performance statistics.