Liferay is one of the most commonly used Enterprise Portal Solutions on the market. Liferay monitoring is important, because Liferay is critical component of any company’s infrastructure using it. Instana’s Liferay Monitoring offers complete performance management, providing service and application insight for portals or websites deployed into the Liferay Portal Server.
To automate performance management workflows and help optimize the user experience, Instana’s automatic Liferay Monitoring provides in-depth insight features over standard metrics:
Comprehensive Liferay Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, JVM metrics and Liferay servers and portals.
Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Liferay Portal Server across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Liferay instances running inside of Java Virtual Machines (JVMs), deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of Liferay based on performance statistics.
Instana’s Agent automatically identifies all running Liferay Portal Server instances, automatically deploys and configures Instana’s Liferay Monitoring sensor and starts collecting information relevant to Liferay performance and health. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics have to be collected and how to collect them. Since Instana automatically collects all relevant information, monitoring Liferay instances couldn’t be easier.
To determine overall service health, the Instana Liferay Monitoring sensor also collects KPIs on the monitored host environment and the JVM to determine its health status.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and health signatures from the curated knowledge base put Instana in position to automatically detect issues with individual Liferay instances and to issue service incidents. Based on severity, Instana automates incident escalation and root cause identification, helping you solve issues before users are impacted.
In addition to Liferay performance and health data, Instana’s Liferay Monitoring sensor also collects configuration data of deployed portals and websites, allowing Instana to correlate configuration data with application and service performance information.
Performance and configuration information is summarized into a Monitoring Dashboard, showing all relevant information related to the Liferay server and portals for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.
Liferay performance monitoring centers around service metrics and their interactions with other services or data stores. Instana automatically identifies and collects the relevant service metrics.
Instana Liferay Monitoring includes two types of data; Configuration Data and Performance Data:
Further information on the different sensor information is available in the Instana Liferay Management Documentation.
