Kotlin is a programming languages built and maintained by JetBrain. The framework/language coupling of Springboot and Kotlin is the most commonly used combination. The reason is that Spring Boot and Kotlin provide developers with a perfect fit for a microservices application infrastructures, and Instana’s JVM and Kotlin Monitoring offer comprehensive performance and health management for applications and services written in Kotlin.

To understand and optimize Kotlin application performance and further automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic JVM Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide a comprehensive set of management and monitoring features:

Discovery of JVM instances

Zero configuration health monitoring

Automatic tracing of HTTP service endpoints

Automatic code instrumentation for supported technologies (e.g. Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, and others)

Visualization of service dependency maps

Tracing of all end-to-end requests across all systems and services

Automated application and service discovery

Comprehensive Kotlin/JVM Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, JVM instances, typical JVM metrics (like Garbage Collection data), and any application and service code deployed into the JVM instance.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Kotlin based services across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all JVM instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines not only the health of the JVM instances, but also for applications and services running inside.