Java is one of the most commonly used programming languages to build critical, highly scalable internet solutions. On top of that, the JVM (Java Virtual Machine) is the most used runtime engine for building other important components of mission critical systems such as Cassandra or Hadoop. Instana’s Java / JVM Monitoring offers comprehensive performance and health management for applications and services running inside the Java Virtual Machine, as well as the JVM internal parameters and performance metrics.

To understand and optimize application performance and further automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic Java Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide a comprehensive set of management and monitoring features:

Discovery of Java / JVM instances

Zero configuration health monitoring

Automatic code instrumentation for supported technologies (e.g. Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, and others)

No hands mapping and visualization of Service dependency maps

End-to-end traces of requests across all systems

Automated application and service discovery

Comprehensive JVM Monitoring requires performance visibility for the physical or virtual host, containers, Java instances, typical JVM metrics (like Garbage Collection data), and any applications and services deployed into the JVM instance.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor Java based services across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all JVM instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines not only the health of the JVM instances, but also for applications and services running inside.