Previously known as MQ Series, IBM MQ is an enterprise grade messaging system used to transfer data between application services using queuing middleware that has several modes of operation – point-to-point, publish/subscribe and file transfer. Additionally, applications can publish messages to many subscribers over multicast. IBM MQ Monitoring requires the ability to identify any IBM MQ instances, collect performance information from the platform and data about the queues and queue managers.

With MQ, if a message can’t be delivered immediately, it’s secured in a queue, where it waits until delivery is assured. IBM MQ acts as a shock absorber between applications in asynchronous messaging environments. If there’s network or application disruption, it holds messages in special queues until everything is running.

Visualization of pub/sub architecture courtesy of IBM MQ developer website