The IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, previously known as IBM BlueMix Container Service, is a hosted Kubernetes cluster provided by IBM. Kubernetes monitoring is an important part of a comprehensive application performance management solution for orchestrated containerized applications running on IBM Cloud.

To help DevOps optimize application performance and further automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service Monitoring goes beyond the simple metrics and provides features like:

Discovery of IBM Cloud Kubernetes (K8s) nodes and deployed services

Automatic code instrumentation and tracing for Java, Node, .NET and 7 other languages

Visualization of service dependency maps

End-to-end tracing of 100% of requests across all systems and services

Cluster, Kubernetes, application and service health monitoring

Comprehensive monitoring of the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service infrastructure requires performance visibility for the virtual host, running pods, containers and orchestration, and any applications and services deployed on the cluster.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor your IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Kubernetes instances, deployed service technologies, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service cluster.