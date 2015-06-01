HornetQ Monitoring
Automatic HornetQ Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution. Of course, since HornetQ was donated by JBoss to Apache, Instana’s ActiveMQ Artemis Monitoring is the current HornetQ monitoring solution.
What is HornetQ?

Part of the microservices application stack, HornetQ (link resides outside of ibm.com) “puts the buzz into messaging.” Five years ago, JBoss donated the HornetQ project to Apache, and it now exists as the ActiveMQ Artemis project.
HornetQ Monitoring and Instana’s Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

Learn more about using Instana and monitoring HornetQ performance and configuration.

