HAProxy Monitoring
HA Proxy
HAProxy Monitoring and Performance Management

Automatic HAProxy Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
Start your FREE TRIAL today!

14 days, no credit card, full version
What is HAProxy?

Part of the microservices application stack, HAProxy (link resides outside of ibm.com) describes itself as “particularly suited for very high traffic web sites and powers quite a number of the world’s most visited ones.”
HAProxy Monitoring and Instana’s Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

 

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

 

Learn more about how to get started with Instana and monitoring HAProxy performance and configuration.

 Monitoring HAProxy