Automatic HAProxy Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Part of the microservices application stack, HAProxy (link resides outside of ibm.com) describes itself as “particularly suited for very high traffic web sites and powers quite a number of the world’s most visited ones.”
Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:
Learn more about how to get started with Instana and monitoring HAProxy performance and configuration.