Hangfire Monitoring and Performance Management

Automatic Hangfire Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
What is Hangfire?

Part of the microservices application stack, Hangfire (link resides outside of ibm.com) is An easy way to perform background processing in .NET and .NET Core applications.
Hangfire Monitoring and Instana’s Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

