Hadoop YARN Monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.
Hadoop YARN (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a component of the open-source Hadoop platform. YARN stands for “Yet Another Resource Negotiator”. Basically, YARN replaces MapReduce by taking over the responsibility of resource management and job scheduling.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Hadoop YARN monitoring is part of Instana’s automated Application Performance Monitoring solution.
When the Instana agent is deployed into an infrastructure containing Hadoop YARN, it automatically detects the technology and configures itself to monitor Hadoop YARN along with its configuration data and performance metrics. No human setup or configuration is required.
After Instana automatically deploys its Hadoop YARN monitoring, it will immediately map out Hadoop YARN’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:
Some example metrics collected are:
A complete list is available in the Instana Hadoop YARN Monitoring Documentation.
Instana tracks Hadoop YARN Key Performance Indicators to infer a health state about Hadoop YARN within the context of the monitored environment. Instana’s Dynamic Graph contains the contextual information needed to determine the root cause of Hadoop YARN problems.
Instana comes with multiple predefined health rules based upon expert knowledge and best practices. A few of these built in health rules are:
If there is an issue with Hadoop YARN health or performance, the Instana UI will flag the issue and change the health color of the instance. If service is impacted, a Service Incident will also be created and an alert will be sent. Performance issues are correlated with all developer changes to help determine root cause.
Learn more about how to get started monitoring Hadoop YARN with Instana. You can either login to your account or start a trial.