Hadoop YARN Monitoring
Hadoop
Hadoop YARN Monitoring and Performance Management

Hadoop YARN Monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated microservices application monitoring.

Hadoop YARN (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a component of the open-source Hadoop platform. YARN stands for “Yet Another Resource Negotiator”. Basically, YARN replaces MapReduce by taking over the responsibility of resource management and job scheduling.
Start your FREE TRIAL today!

14 days, no credit card, full version
Instana Hadoop YARN Monitoring Configuration

Hadoop YARN monitoring is part of Instana’s automated Application Performance Monitoring solution.

When the Instana agent is deployed into an infrastructure containing Hadoop YARN, it automatically detects the technology and configures itself to monitor Hadoop YARN along with its configuration data and performance metrics. No human setup or configuration is required.
Hadoop YARN Performance and Configuration Monitoring

After Instana automatically deploys its Hadoop YARN monitoring, it will immediately map out Hadoop YARN’s infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Typical configuration data collected are:

  • Cluster ID
  • Version
  • State
  • Started at

Some example metrics collected are:

  • Cluster Nodes
  • Cluster Apps
  • Cluster Containers
  • Cluster Memory
  • Cluster Virtual Cores
  • Nodes
  • Most Recent Apps

A complete list is available in the Instana Hadoop YARN Monitoring Documentation.
Hadoop YARN Monitoring – Built-in Health Alerts

Instana tracks Hadoop YARN Key Performance Indicators to infer a health state about Hadoop YARN within the context of the monitored environment. Instana’s Dynamic Graph contains the contextual information needed to determine the root cause of Hadoop YARN problems.

Instana comes with multiple predefined health rules based upon expert knowledge and best practices. A few of these built in health rules are:

  • Resource manager is reporting lost node
  • Resource manager is reporting unhealthy node
  • Submitted app has failed

If there is an issue with Hadoop YARN health or performance, the Instana UI will flag the issue and change the health color of the instance. If service is impacted, a Service Incident will also be created and an alert will be sent. Performance issues are correlated with all developer changes to help determine root cause.
Installing Instana’s Hadoop YARN Monitoring

Learn more about how to get started monitoring Hadoop YARN with Instana. You can either login to your account or start a trial.

 Start a trial