The Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a hosted Kubernetes cluster (IAAS – Infrastructure As A Service) provided by Google. Similar to other Kubernetes (K8s) engines (where Instana has OpenShift Observability, Azure AKS Observability and IBM BlueMix Observability), Instana’s comprehensive GKE Observability includes the ability to discover and monitor the entire Kubernetes system, all orchestrated containers, infrastructure and any services are running inside GKE.
To help optimize GKE application performance and automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic GKE Observability &p; Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive Cloud, Kubernetes, Infrastructure, Application and Service monitoring capabilities:
Comprehensive observability of Google’s Kubernetes Engine infrastructure requires performance visibility into the virtual hosts, running pods, containers and orchestration, and any applications and services deployed on the cluster.
Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor the Google Kubernetes Engine across the stack and provide comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Kubernetes instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of the GKE cluster.
The Instana Agent automatically identifies all running Kubernetes nodes and automatically deploys a fully configured Kubernetes Monitoring sensor. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics are relevant to collect for health monitoring of any GKE Service cluster any and all containers and infrastructure running within the cluster, as well as the applications / services operating within GKE. Since Instana automatically collects all relevant information, monitoring a hosted Kubernetes cluster couldn’t be easier.
Instana automatically maps, monitors and traces all services and applications that pass through the GKE cluster, detecting all performance / availability events and issues, while also identifying any service incidents, tying all monitoring, tracing, profiling and data analysis together for correlated analysis.
In addition to performance and health data, Instana’s Kubernetes Monitoring sensor also collects configuration data for Kubernetes, pods and containers, allowing Instana to analyze and correlate configuration data and changes with application and service performance information.
All Kubernetes performance and configuration information is summarized in a single Monitoring Dashboard, showing all relevant information in a single place for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.
Google Kubernetes Engine performance monitoring centers around service metrics and their interactions with other services or data stores. Instana automatically identifies and collects the relevant service metrics.
Instana’s GKE Observability includes four types of data; Cluster Data, Deployment Information, Pod Measurements, Node Measurements:
Further information on the different sensor information is available in the
Instana Google Kubernetes Engine Management Documentation.
Cluster Data
Node Measurements
Pod Measurements
Deployment Information
