The Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a hosted Kubernetes cluster (IAAS – Infrastructure As A Service) provided by Google. Similar to other Kubernetes (K8s) engines (where Instana has OpenShift Observability, Azure AKS Observability and IBM BlueMix Observability), Instana’s comprehensive GKE Observability includes the ability to discover and monitor the entire Kubernetes system, all orchestrated containers, infrastructure and any services are running inside GKE.

To help optimize GKE application performance and automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic GKE Observability &p; Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive Cloud, Kubernetes, Infrastructure, Application and Service monitoring capabilities:

Discovery of Kubernetes nodes and deployed services

Automatic code instrumentation and tracing for Java, Node, .NET and 7 other languages

Automatic mapping of applications, containers and Kubernetes clusters

Tracing of all end-to-end requests across all systems and services

Application, Service, Infrastructure, Kubernetes and Cloud health monitoring

Comprehensive observability of Google’s Kubernetes Engine infrastructure requires performance visibility into the virtual hosts, running pods, containers and orchestration, and any applications and services deployed on the cluster.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor the Google Kubernetes Engine across the stack and provide comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Kubernetes instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of the GKE cluster.