Google Kubernetes Engine: GKE Observability and Application Performance Management

The Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a hosted Kubernetes cluster (IAAS – Infrastructure As A Service) provided by Google. Similar to other Kubernetes (K8s) engines (where Instana has OpenShift Observability, Azure AKS Observability and IBM BlueMix Observability), Instana’s comprehensive GKE Observability includes the ability to discover and monitor the entire Kubernetes system, all orchestrated containers, infrastructure and any services are running inside GKE.

To help optimize GKE application performance and automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic GKE Observability &p; Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive Cloud, Kubernetes, Infrastructure, Application and Service monitoring capabilities:

  • Discovery of Kubernetes nodes and deployed services
  • Automatic code instrumentation and tracing for Java, Node, .NET and 7 other languages
  • Automatic mapping of applications, containers and Kubernetes clusters
  • Tracing of all end-to-end requests across all systems and services
  • Application, Service, Infrastructure, Kubernetes and Cloud health monitoring

Comprehensive observability of Google’s Kubernetes Engine infrastructure requires performance visibility into the virtual hosts, running pods, containers and orchestration, and any applications and services deployed on the cluster.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor the Google Kubernetes Engine across the stack and provide comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Kubernetes instances, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of the GKE cluster.
Monitoring GKE Performance

The Instana Agent automatically identifies all running Kubernetes nodes and automatically deploys a fully configured Kubernetes Monitoring sensor. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics are relevant to collect for health monitoring of any GKE Service cluster any and all containers and infrastructure running within the cluster, as well as the applications / services operating within GKE. Since Instana automatically collects all relevant information, monitoring a hosted Kubernetes cluster couldn’t be easier.
Observe GKE within context of Applications and Services

Instana automatically maps, monitors and traces all services and applications that pass through the GKE cluster, detecting all performance / availability events and issues, while also identifying any service incidents, tying all monitoring, tracing, profiling and data analysis together for correlated analysis.
Google Kubernetes Engine Configuration Visibility

In addition to performance and health data, Instana’s Kubernetes Monitoring sensor also collects configuration data for Kubernetes, pods and containers, allowing Instana to analyze and correlate configuration data and changes with application and service performance information.

All Kubernetes performance and configuration information is summarized in a single Monitoring Dashboard, showing all relevant information in a single place for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.

Google Kubernetes Engine performance monitoring centers around service metrics and their interactions with other services or data stores. Instana automatically identifies and collects the relevant service metrics.
Google Kubernetes Engine Observability and Monitoring Data

Instana’s GKE Observability includes four types of data; Cluster Data, Deployment Information, Pod Measurements, Node Measurements:

Further information on the different sensor information is available in the
Instana Google Kubernetes Engine Management Documentation.

Cluster Data

  • KPIs
  • Node Count
  • Pod Allocation
  • CPU Request Allocation
  • CPU Limit Allocation
  • Memory Request Allocation
  • Memory Limit Allocation
  • CPU Resources
  • CPU Requests
  • CPU Limits
  • CPU Capacity
  • Memory Resources
  • Memory Requests
  • Memory Limits
  • Memory Capacity
  • Pods (running / allocated / pending)
  • Pods Capacity
  • Replicas (available / desired)
  • Node list with KPIs
  • Deployment list with KPIs
  • Component Status

Node Measurements

  • KPIs
  • Pod Allocation
  • Pod Capacity
  • CPU Request Allocation
  • CPU Limit Allocation
  • Memory Request Allocation
  • Memory Limit Allocation
  • CPU Resources
  • CPU Requests
  • CPU Limits
  • CPU Capacity
  • Memory Resources
  • Memory Requests
  • Memory Limits
  • Memory Capacity
  • Conditions
  • Labels
  • Pod list

Pod Measurements

  • KPIs
  • Phase
  • Restarts
  • CPU Requests
  • CPU Limits
  • Memory Requests
  • Memory Limits
  • Conditions
  • Labels
  • Container List (state / restarts)

Deployment Information

  • Conditions
  • Labels
  • CPU Resources
  • CPU Requests
  • CPU Limits
  • Memory Resources
  • Memory Requests
  • Memory Limits
  • Pods (available / desired)
  • Pods (pending / ready / unscheduled / unready)
  • Pending Phase Duration
Instana Agent Installation: Getting Started

Ready to start? You’ll need an Instana Trial or Account first. Already got one? The best place to begin is Instana’s Getting Started Guide.

