Eclipse OpenJ9 Monitoring
IBM OpenJ9 logo
Eclipse OpenJ9 Monitoring and Performance Management

Automatic Eclipse OpenJ9 Monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
What is Eclipse OpenJ9?

Part of the microservices application stack, Eclipse OpenJ9 labels itself as “optimized to run Java applications cost-effectively in the cloud and boost your Java application performance with a low memory footprint, fast startup time, and high application throughput. ”
Eclipse OpenJ9 Monitoring and Instana’s Full-Stack APM

Instana’s automatic Microservice Monitoring includes full stack visibility:

  • Operating System: AIX, Windows, Linux, …
  • Containers: Docker, containerd, …
  • Orchestration: Kubernetes, OpenShift, Rancher, …
  • Database: AWS DynamoDB, IBM DB2, MongoDB, …
  • Middleware: ActiveMQ, IBM MQ, MS BizTalk, …

Learn more about how to get started with Instana and monitoring OpenJ9 performance and configuration.

 Monitoring OpenJ9