The Instana agent will automatically detect the presence of Dropwizard and install the sensor for it along with the sensors for the JVM and the host OS, if running in a container the Docker sensor is also installed. This level of automation reduces the effort required by the operations team to set up and maintain the monitoring. Rapidly start sending metric data with the minimum of work required.

Dropwizard provides its own metrics API, the sensor automatically picks up all declared Gauges, Meters and Counters.