Dropwizard is an open source JAVA application framework for building production quality web services. It embeds a number of well known mature libraries into an easy to use package and includes its own metric engine.
14 days, no credit card, full version
The Instana agent will automatically detect the presence of Dropwizard and install the sensor for it along with the sensors for the JVM and the host OS, if running in a container the Docker sensor is also installed. This level of automation reduces the effort required by the operations team to set up and maintain the monitoring. Rapidly start sending metric data with the minimum of work required.
Dropwizard provides its own metrics API, the sensor automatically picks up all declared Gauges, Meters and Counters.
Instana will track the metrics and health signatures of Dropwizard with 1-second granularity and raise an Event within 3 seconds if they go out of bounds. The use of Machine Learning applied to pattern detection together with a curated knowledge base acting on the collected raw metrics, is what makes Instana different to other monitoring solutions. The intelligence is built in, there is no need to spend time creating and maintaining numerous health rules to trigger alerts.